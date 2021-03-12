Micky Mellon backs old club Tranmere Rovers for Wembley glory in Sunday’s EFL Trophy final against Sunderland

Micky Mellon is relishing a rare weekend off.

But the Dundee United manager will still be putting on his Tangerines tracksuit – to cheer on old club Tranmere Rovers at Wembley.

Mellon’s former charges face Sunderland on Sunday in the EFL Trophy final.

The Wirral side are minnows compared to the Black Cats.

But having led Rovers to two Wembley play-off victories, Mellon is hopeful his former side’s big game pedigree will stand them in good stead.

“I will be watching it,” he said.

“You talk about giants, Tranmere is a club in the shadows of Liverpool and Everton in terms of size but you should count the number of Wembley appearances that they have had compared to the big two. It is incredible.

“They seem to get there an awful lot and to get there again is brilliant.

“I am really pleased for the fans, the owners and everybody connected to the club.

“I will be supporting them with my Dundee United tracksuit on. I hope they get a positive result, I really do.

“There are still a lot of my players there and I know Keith Hill the manager and all the staff he has got there.

“They were all my staff. I know everybody from the chef to the groundsman.

“Most of them were there when I was a player and some I played with.

“They are a unique club and people just seem to work for them and show great loyalty to the club. I hope they go and do it.”

If the relative size of each club in a final had anything to do with the result, Sunderland would stroll Sunday’s match.

Mellon accepts that.

But the United boss doesn’t believe there will be much between the teams on the pitch, despite a huge resource gap.

“When you see the Stadium of Light and their fan base then Sunderland are massive,” he said.

“I would say though when I was at Tranmere we didn’t half have our days in the sunshine against Sunderland.

“We always gave them tough games but they are a massive club with a great tradition. They are right up there with the biggest clubs, in terms of fan base and grounds, etc.

“It will be a good game and I don’t think there will be much between the teams. Hopefully Tranmere can win it.”