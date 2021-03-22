Dundee United post-split fixtures: Just two home games, trip to Hamilton Accies first up and a potential Paisley decider

Dundee United will have just two home games to finish the season as the Premiership’s post-split fixtures were announced.

United first travel to bottom side Hamilton on Saturday, April 10 before a trip to face Tommy Wright’s relegation-threatened Kilmarnock on Wednesday, April 21 (7.45pm kick off).

Back-to-back home games follow on from those road clashes with John Hughes’ Ross County coming to Tannadice on Saturday, May 1 and Motherwell on Wednesday, May 12 (7.45pm).

The Tangerines finish off the 2020/21 campaign in Paisley as they take on Jim Goodwin's St Mirren, who currently lie a point ahead of the Terrors in seventh spot.

The Tangerines finish off the 2020/21 campaign in Paisley as they take on Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren, who currently lie a point ahead of the Terrors in seventh spot.

The match will kick off at 12 noon on Sunday, May 16.

Micky Mellon’s men will be aiming to finish top of the bottom six ahead of the Buddies and will have to do most of their work on the road.

Full Dundee United post-split fixture list

Kick off 3pm unless stated. Further TV selections may be announced in due course.

