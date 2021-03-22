St Johnstone post-split fixtures: Last day clash with Livingston could clinch a place in Europe

St Johnstone could face a potential last day McDiarmid Park shoot-out against Livingston for a place in Europe.

The post-split Premiership fixtures have been revealed, with Saints getting three home games and two away.

The Perth side, who clinched the last spot in the top six on a dramatic final weekend before the split, need to leapfrog fifth-placed Livi and hope that one of the top four clubs win the Scottish Cup in order to qualify for the newly-formed Europa Conference League.

🏆 Here are your post-split Premiership fixtures. 📺 @ScotlandSky have initially selected: 📅 May 2nd: @RangersFC v @CelticFC

📅 May 15th @RangersFC v @AberdeenFC Further matches may be selected in due course. — SPFL (@spfl) March 22, 2021

Callum Davidson’s men will start out on April 10 at McDiarmid against Aberdeen, followed by another home game against champions Rangers on April 21.

It’s then two matches on the road – Hibs on May 1 and Celtic on May 12 – before the potential Europe-deciding clash with Livi in Perth on May 16.

The West Lothian outfit currently have a four-point advantage over Saints.