Dundee United coach Adam Asghar is hit with touchline ban following Scottish FA hearing

Dundee United coach Adam Asghar has been hit with a three-match touchline ban after being found guilty of ‘misconduct’ as the Tannadice youth side slipped to a defeat against Hibernian on April 9.

An additional two games will be added to the punishment by the Scottish FA if Asghar breaches rule 203 — which states ‘no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match’ — before the end of 2021.

United’s kids lost the CAS Under-18 Elite fixture 4-0 at Hibernian’s East Lothian training base, with goals from Mack Weir, Josh O’Connor and a Connor Young double.

Asghar, United’s head professional performance coach, was irked by several key decisions during the contest.

Hibs were awarded two penalties and United defender Flynn Duffy was shown a red card, prompting Asghar to exchange words with the officials at both half-time and full-time.

He was subsequently issued with a Scottish FA notice of complaint and the charge was upheld at a hearing on Thursday.

Speaking to DUTV after the fixture, Asghar, son of United sporting director Tony, stated: “It’s a freak result these boys haven’t turned in before.

“To lose the game on two penalties and two free-kicks, these are fine details that make it look like an emphatic scoreline but it wasn’t that game and you have to go through these experiences as a young player.”

United’s under-18s followed up that trip to Edinburgh with successive defeats against St Mirren and Rangers — however, they registered a maiden victory of the campaign against Kilmarnock on Tuesday.