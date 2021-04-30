Friday, April 30th 2021 Show Links
Dundee United coach Adam Asghar is hit with touchline ban following Scottish FA hearing

By Alan Temple
April 30 2021, 9.00am
Dundee United coach Adam Asghar has been hit with a three-match touchline ban after being found guilty of ‘misconduct’ as the Tannadice youth side slipped to a defeat against Hibernian on April 9. 

An additional two games will be added to the punishment by the Scottish FA if Asghar breaches rule 203 — which states ‘no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match’ — before the end of 2021. 

United’s kids lost the CAS Under-18 Elite fixture 4-0 at Hibernian’s East Lothian training base, with goals from Mack Weir, Josh O’Connor and a Connor Young double. 

Dundee United academy coach Adam Asghar.

Asghar, United’s head professional performance coach, was irked by several key decisions during the contest. 

Hibs were awarded two penalties and United defender Flynn Duffy was shown a red card, prompting Asghar to exchange words with the officials at both half-time and full-time. 

He was subsequently issued with a Scottish FA notice of complaint and the charge was upheld at a hearing on Thursday.

Speaking to DUTV after the fixture, Asghar, son of United sporting director Tony, stated: “It’s a freak result these boys haven’t turned in before. 

“To lose the game on two penalties and two free-kicks, these are fine details that make it look like an emphatic scoreline but it wasn’t that game and you have to go through these experiences as a young player.”

United’s under-18s followed up that trip to Edinburgh with successive defeats against St Mirren and Rangers — however, they registered a maiden victory of the campaign against Kilmarnock on Tuesday. 

