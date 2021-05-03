Ross County performance leaves Dundee United boss Micky Mellon with plenty of thinking to do ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

They say football is a fickle game and Dundee United boss Micky Mellon can certainly attest to that notion.

With regards to his team selection for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibs, only last week Mellon said: “I’ve probably already got it in my mind what I want to do”.

Following their disappointing 2-0 Premiership defeat to Ross County at the weekend, however, already the United gaffer is having to reassess things.

He fielded the same Terrors line-up that so comfortably dispatched of Aberdeen at Pittodrie the Sunday prior in the cup quarters.

The performance Mellon’s troops gave him against the Staggies, however, was night and day from the 3-0 triumph in the Granite City.

So much so, the Tannadice gaffer insinuated there may be changes to the XI that take to the field at Hampden this weekend for the club’s biggest game in years.

‘I like all the players to believe if they can get Dundee United a result I’d play them’

“I think you’re always thinking about your team,” Mellon said.

“I’ve never said I have a preferred team, that’s not the way I’ve ever liked to manage.

“I like all the players to believe if they can get Dundee United a result I’d play them.

“We have to try to put two performances together and be more adaptable.

“At Aberdeen the game suited us but on Saturday it asked us a different question and we weren’t quite of the right mentality to say: ‘OK, it’s not the game of our dreams but we have to be good at what the game is asking’.

“That’s what football’s all about.”

Kids impress in Staggies loss as Mellon provides Marc McNulty fitness update

As much as the game was gone after first-half strikes from Jordan White and Alex Iacovitti, Mellon was happy with the impact of the youngsters he pitched in after the interval.

Louis Appere, Logan Chalmers, Flo Hoti and Kerr Smith all entered the fray to give Mellon much to ponder as he confirmed influential hitman Marc McNulty was OK after suffering a heavy knock in the opening period.

The Terrors manager added: “Marc’s OK, everybody is OK which is a positive so we move into Saturday with the group.

“I always look for positives and I thought the young boys that came on did really well.

“They did show qualities that were needed and that enthusiasm I want all the time.

“We saw what good players they’re going to be for us when the time’s right.

“It got us going again and we looked a wee bit more edgy, imaginative and like ourselves.”