Dundee United goalie Jack Newman has ‘exceeded expectations’ to earn contract extension

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman has extended his stay at Tannadice until 2023.

The 19-year-old was snapped up by the Tangerines on a two-year deal last summer after leaving Sunderland.

Though he is yet to feature in the first team, goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander has said the Scotland youth international has “exceeded expectations” in his short time at the club.

And that’s earned him a new deal, keeping Newman at the United for an extra year.

Newman told DUTV: “It’s brilliant to get that extra year’s security.

“I couldn’t say no to the club offering me another year after having such a good first one at United.

“From where I was at this time last year, it’s night-and-day how much happier I am.

“Since I walked in the door everyone has looked after me and I’ve felt appreciated.

“Working with (goalkeeping coach) Neil Alexander, Benji (Siegrist) and Deniz (Mehmet) has been fantastic, we’re like a little family.

“I’m much tidier now with what I do on the pitch. I used to be quite rash and make silly decisions but they’ve helped me calm my game down.

“Firstly, I just want to push myself and get back fit in time for preseason, then see where it takes me.

“I want to get as many games under my belt as I can, whether that’s out on loan or here at United.

“It’s never a bad thing to get games so, hopefully, I can get some minutes and keep progressing.”

‘Exceeded expectations’

A lack of reserve football due to the pandemic and an injury picked up in January hasn’t held the youngster back.

And coach Alexander says there is more to come from the 19-year-old.

“Jack has been fantastic in the time he has been at the club and is a real pleasure to work with,” added Alexander.

“He has exceeded our expectations in his short time he has been with us and I’m delighted that Jack has agreed to extend his contract.

“I look forward to continuing working with him and seeing him progress further in the future.

“His injury was a setback but he has shown a tremendous attitude and determination to his rehabilitation.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back to full training in the near future where we will continue his development.”