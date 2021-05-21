Former Dundee United and Raith Rovers coach Laurie Ellis succeeds Ray McKinnon as Queen’s Park manager

Laurie Ellis has landed his first role in management, succeeding his former Dundee United and Raith Rovers colleague Ray McKinnon as Queen’s Park manager.

Ellis, 41, was previously assistant boss with the Spiders, helping them to League 2 glory this season, but steps up to the top job following McKinnon’s shock exit earlier this month.

The duo have previously enjoyed a close working relationship, with Ellis initially playing under McKinnon at Stark’s Park before joining his backroom staff. The pair then both moved to United in the summer of 2016.

However, that team has now been broken up, with Ellis keen to strike out on his own with the ambitious Glasgow outfit.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some very good people and I feel confident in stepping up,” said Ellis, in a club statement.

“I’m privileged to get the opportunity, and I’m excited to get to work to help build the club to deliver sustained success through attracting and developing talented young footballers.”

Former Hibernian and Motherwell chief executive Leeann Dempster oversaw the appointment following her recent ascension to power with the Spiders.

She added: “Following Ray’s departure it became clear to me pretty quickly that in Laurie we had someone already in place who was ideally qualified to help deliver our long-term vision for the club – a vision it was obvious he shared from the conversations I have had with him over the past week or so.

“Laurie and I will work together to deliver long-term, sustainable structures and cultures to deliver success to Queen’s Park.”