Former Dundee United target Jake Doyle-Hayes signs for Hibs

Jake Doyle-Hayes has signed for Hibs after Dundee United ended their pursuit of the midfielder.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper for Jack Ross’ side on Wednesday afternoon.

Courier Sport understands Doyle-Hayes indicated his readiness to sign for United earlier this week.

However, the player’s representative then revealed discussions with other clubs had continued and asked the Tangerines for more time to pursue talks.

As a result, the Tannadice club withdrew their interest.

The Irishman starred for St Mirren last season and Buddies boss Jim Goodwin also offered him a deal to remain in Paisley.

After committing to Hibs, he said: “After speaking to the manager (Jack Ross), I was delighted to get this opportunity.

“I enjoy both sides of the game. I enjoy digging in and defending and helping the back four, but I also like chipping in with a few assists and maybe a couple of goals if I am lucky.”