EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United pull plug on Jake Doyle-Hayes deal

Dundee United have pulled out of the deal to bring Jake Doyle-Hayes to Tannadice.

Courier Sport understands the attacking midfielder was on the verge of signing for the Tangerines after terms were agreed.

The Irishman had been offered a contract by St Mirren, who he starred for last season, but United emerged as his first choice.

However, Doyle-Hayes’ representative indicated he wanted to take longer before committing, allowing the player to speak to other clubs.

So United have walked away and will now turn their attention to other transfer targets.