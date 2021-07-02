‘There are other targets’: Dundee United boss Tam Courts lifts lid on Jake Doyle-Hayes and reveals Danny Rogers training agreement

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has moved to assure fans there are other players on their radar after passing up on Jake Doyle-Hayes.

United pulled the plug on an agreement with the former Aston Villa and St Mirren midfielder this week.

The 22-year-old Irish midfielder signed on at Premiership rivals Hibs instead after the Tangerines ended discussions.

Terrors boss Courts was keen to stress, although Doyle-Hayes was a desirable player for the club, they’ll always find a way to get the right player they need at the right price.

‘Terrors weren’t prepared to go above valuation of Doyle-Hayes’

“The thing I take confidence from this approach is that you might not always get the player you want but you will get the player you need,” he said.

“I have every confidence on what our club is doing on the recruitment front.

“There are other targets.

“I know the fans want to see quick transfer activity but I want to get the right type in, so the fans can enjoy those players.”

On the Doyle-Hayes deal, specifically, Courts expanded: “He was a player we could have concluded at any point in the negotiations.

“Their camp had a market value for their player and we had a level we were comfortable with.

“We could have done the deal but we weren’t prepared to go above our valuation.

“The key thing I need to press home is that when we are speaking to players externally then I have to consider our existing squad in terms of their status and achieving parity.

“I also need to look at value for money for our fans.

“We were always in control of the situation.

“The player has gone to Hibs, a good club and we wish him all the best.

“We knew the levels we were prepared to go to and we were relaxed and quite comfortable with the situation.”

Courts provides goalkeeping update

Elsewhere on the transfer front, Courts provided an update on their goalkeeping situation.

The United gaffer was tight-lipped on speculation surrounding the future of No 1 Benjamin Siegrist as he revealed former Aberdeen, Falkirk and Kilmarnock stopper Danny Rogers is training with the club.

Speaking ahead of their pre-season friendly at Brechin tomorrow, Courts added: “I don’t know too much about the developments with Benji.

“I am just focused on coaching him and I am looking forward to seeing him between the sticks against Brechin tomorrow.”

Of Rogers, he continued: “It was more through his request and needs than ours.

“We have provided training facilities.”