Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland in contract extension talks with Tannadice club

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has confirmed he is in talks with the club over a new deal.

Shankland, whose current agreement runs out next summer, scored nine goals for United last season.

However, he was prolific in the club’s 2019/20 Championship-winning campaign, bagging 29 goals for club and country as he also launched a Scotland career that has seen him pick up four caps.

With just a year left on his deal, it is a pivotal juncture for club and player.

Although the 25-year-old confirmed he is considering any potential offer from the Tangerines, he is also keeping his options open.

‘There have been talks’

“From a selfish point of view, I will be in a good position if I have a good six months at the start of the season,” Shanks said, speaking to the BBC.

“I am not going to say I am going to jump in right away and then sign a new deal.

“I think it is something you need to look at, but you need to look at all your options and that is something I will do.

“There have been talks between the club and my representatives but it is the kind of stuff that takes care of itself in time and we will see what happens.”

Covid made future unclear for Shanks

Pondering why he finds himself in a situation where his future is unclear, the former Aberdeen striker says a lot of it has been taken out of his hands.

Whatever happens, Shankland maintains he will continue to act professionally and do his best for the Terrors.

He continued: “I suppose, after the first season I had, getting international caps, it could have been looked at as an option to maybe move on.

“But I think the times we have had, it has been a mad world to live in. Covid has obviously played a part in football as well.

“The football clubs have all had to make cuts and not been signing players. Transfer fees and all that have gone from the game just now.

“It maybe would have been something a couple of years ago, but on the back of last season, it is one of those things.

“I have still got a year left on my contract and I am in a good position, so I am more than happy to be here, as I have been.

“I enjoy my football and I am looking forward to getting into the games again.”