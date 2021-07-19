Man United tipped for pre-season training at St Andrews base used by Dundee United

Dundee United are set to share their St Andrews training base with English Premier League giants Manchester United at the start of next month.

Reports north and south of the border indicate that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring his star-studded squad to Fife in early August as they build-up to their league opener against Leeds United on August 14.

By that stage, all of Solskjaer’s players who were involved in international tournaments in the summer will be back with the Red Devils.

United are expected to head to Scotland after a pre-season friendly against Brentford on July 28.

The St Andrews facilities have been popular with English clubs over the years, with the Old Trafford side basing themselves there in the past in Sir Alex Ferguson’s time as manager.

Barcelona, including a young Lionel Messi, also graced the immaculate pitches in the university town more famous for its golf heritage than its football.