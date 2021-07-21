Dundee United Premiership preview: Aspirations, key men, tactics and what’s missing

With the successful conclusion of their Premier Sports Cup Group B campaign – Dundee United’s focus now turns to the new league season.

Last night’s win at East Fife means they’re through to the knockout stages for the first time since 2017 – and with a 100% record.

But just how are United shaping up ahead of their Premiership opener at Aberdeen next Sunday?

What are the Tangerines’ aspirations under new boss Tam Courts, who will be the key men and how will they line up?

And, as the big kick-off looms closer, is there anything missing from the Terrors’ make-up?

Courier Sport delves into what can be gleaned from United’s four cup victories as they look to keep up their winning start under Courts at Pittodrie next weekend.

Aspirations

Everyone at Tannadice is making it clear they want to better last season’s ninth-placed finish – of course.

Talk of top six has been banded about quite freely, too, and should be where the Terrors are setting their sights.

For fans, it’s a minimum expectation, but must be tempered with the reality that United are about to enter into one of the most competitive top flights in recent years following the promotion of Hearts and rivals Dundee.

Coupled with the fact they’re starting afresh under a new boss, finishing in the top half of the table would be a stellar achievement.

Outwith league football, the Tangerines are already in the last 16 of the League Cup as they aim to go one step further than a semi final – after last term’s Scottish Cup defeat to Hibs – in their quest for silverware.

Key men

Who will be the men tasked with taking United to their zenith?

As it stands, still Lawrence Shankland and Benjamin Siegrist.

Speculation surrounding their futures persists, both with just a year left to run on their deals, but United are in talks with Shankland over an extension.

With three goals to his name already, Shanks is a third of the way to equalling last season’s tally of nine and will be the Terrors’ main threat.

He’s looking sharp and thriving off the service he’s getting from the flanks.

Siegrist, despite a couple of wobbles in Methil, is arguably the best shot-stopper in Scotland and a big reason why United kept three clean sheets in the group.

Peter Pawlett, Logan Chalmers, Kieran Freeman and Calum Butcher have also impressed in the early outings.

Tactics

So far we’ve seen Courts opt for a back three to give defensive stability, with wing-backs providing an extra attacking outlet.

Ryan Edwards is a stick on in the heart of the defence, with Charlie Mulgrew or Mark Reynolds to his left.

On the other side, youngsters Lewis Neilson and Kerr Smith have been given chances while wing-backs Freeman and Flynn Duffy will give Liam Smith and Jamie Robson a run for their money.

A fluid midfield three or four, with the energy and enforcement of Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher and creativity of Chalmers and Pawlett looks the best bet to release Shankland and Nicky Clark in behind.

With no recognised target man, possession and width appears to be the way United will try to cut open defences.

What’s missing?

The Tangerines are probably a few bodies short from challenging for top six.

Some creativity in midfield is desperately needed if Courts’ men are to realise their dream of attacking football, competition for Shankland and Clark wouldn’t go amiss and pace in the centre of defence is lacking.

More may be required if they were to lose Shankland, Siegrist or Robson before the window shuts – with all three linked with moves away from Tannadice.

Another concern headed into the new league term is the opposition United have faced so far.

Although Kelty Hearts, Arbroath and East Fife certainly gave them a game, it’s been a string of matches against lower league, part-time opposition for the Tangerines.

Throw Elgin and friendlies against Brechin and Cowdenbeath into the mix and it’s hard to gauge where United are at ahead of the Dons meeting.

With an intra-squad bounce game set for Sunday, there’s a worry the Terrors will be caught cold by an Aberdeen side fresh off a European test against BK Hacken.

Of course, it could go the other way with United rested and the Dons fatigued.

What’s for certain, though, is the only way we’ll find out is when the players step over the white line on August 1.