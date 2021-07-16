Dundee United still in talks with Lawrence Shankland over new contract

Dundee United are still talking to Lawrence Shankland over a potential new deal at Tannadice.

Shankland has just one year left to run on his agreement and, should the goals start flowing this season, he will have plenty of suitors ready to swoop.

But it’s clear Tam Courts would love his centre forward to follow Ryan Edwards’ lead and sign an extension at Tannadice, particularly after his two-goals-in-three-games start to the season.

Courts said: “We are speaking regularly with Lawrence but we don’t want to put any pressure on anyone.

“Ultimately, we need Lawrence and other players to perform on the pitch.

“I think with the goal return and the smiles on the face that we are seeing from Shanks just now, the key thing is he knows he is wanted here, we trust him and have an understanding.

“We want him to be happy on the pitch and he seems to be doing that just now.

“Having been at the club for a couple of years, we know the type of service he needs and the type of player he is. That alignment actually helps Shanks relax on the pitch.

“The thing about Shanks is that he is committed to do whatever the team needs.

“In specific games if we ask him to play a more disciplined role, he will do that but, by and large, we want to be an attacking team and creating chances for our forward players.

“Also we understand the excitement Shanks gives to our fans in the final third and also to me as a manager.

“So I want to see him in those types of positions.”