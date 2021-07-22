Dundee United name Tony Caig goalkeeping coach as Tam Courts moves swiftly to replace Neil Alexander

Tony Caig has been confirmed as Dundee United’s new goalkeeping coach.

Caig, 47, enjoyed a playing career with the likes of Newcastle, Hibernian and Vancouver Whitecaps.

He moved into coaching in 2013 and has trained the shot-stoppers at Hartlepool United, Carlisle United, Bury and Livingston.

Caig succeeds Neil Alexander in the post following confirmation of the ex-Scotland and Rangers keeper’s departure on Thursday.

Caig told Dundee United’s official website: “I feel that I’m joining the club at a really exciting time. I can’t wait to get started working with the staff, players and, especially, the goalkeepers up at the High-Performance Centre.”

United boss Thomas Courts added: “[Tony] brings with him a wealth of experience as a player and coach, which is something that strengthens our staff and provides our Goalkeepers with daily access to one of the most respected goalkeeping coaches in the game.