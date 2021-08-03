Charlie Mulgrew reveals Funso Ojo apology as ‘gutted’ Dundee United star demands improvement for Rangers visit

Charlie Mulgrew has revealed that he apologised to Funso Ojo following the hefty challenge which left the Aberdeen star a doubt for Thursday evening’s Europa Conference League clash with Breidablik.

The Dundee United defender forcefully won possession in the closing stages of Sunday’s Premiership defeat at Pittodrie — but took Ojo out with the follow-through.

The Reds midfielder limped out of the game, with boss Stephen Glass later suggesting that Mulgrew ‘knew what he was doing’.

But Mulgrew is adamant there was no malice, insisting Ojo accepted his apology in the dressing room following the full-time whistle.

“I apologised to him [Ojo] and he was alright with it,” said Mulgrew. “He realised we were both going for the ball and I didn’t mean any harm.

“I won the ball but I have caught him a wee bit.

“I had already committed myself — it was a 50/50 and I had made my mind up.”

‘We know we can do better’

Mulgrew cut an understandably dejected figure following the 2-0 reverse in the Granite City.

Not only were United well beaten, but the former Scotland and Celtic star was constantly barracked on his return to Aberdeen — for whom he played between 2008 and 2010.

“It is fresh in my mind and we are gutted,” he continued.

“You build up for the season and we had a good pre-season, felt fit and had a few wins — albeit against lower league opposition. The confidence was there.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game but we know we can do better.

“That is what is disappointing. It will take a bit of bouncing back but that is what football is all about. We have been here plenty of times before and it is about how you react to the downs.”

Asked whether the presence of more than 4,600 fervent fans will ensure a different United performance when Rangers visit on Saturday, Mulgrew added: “It will only be different if we make it different.

“Saturday will be an even harder game.

“We will have the home crowd, which we will be thankful for, and hopefully it gives us a bit more energy — but we need to create the atmosphere with our play.”

