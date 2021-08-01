Tam Courts rues ‘soft’ goals as Dundee United boss confirms Jamie Robson ‘interest’ and leaps to Charlie Mulgrew defence

Thomas Courts has lamented the loss of ’soft’ goals after Dundee United slipped to a disappointing defeat against Aberdeen.

Jonny Hayes broke a ragged offside trap in the first half to open the scoring before Christian Ramirez powered home a free header to make the game safe after the break.

Despite United rarely troubling Joe Lewis between the sticks for the Dons, Courts is adamant the visitors did hold their own at Pittodrie and showed signs of attacking endeavour.

However, he was irked by the ease with which Aberdeen rippled the net.

“The overriding feeling is frustration because Aberdeen didn’t have to work hard for their goals,” rued Courts. “That isn’t something you can usually accuse this team of.

“We didn’t capitalise at the other end and gave away two soft goals.

“Aberdeen hadn’t cut us open and we didn’t feel threatened so leaving with nothing is a frustrating pill to swallow.”

Courts confirms Robson ‘interest’

Courts also praised the performance of Jamie Robson in the face of persistent transfer speculation.

Robson, 23, has been linked with a switch to Lincoln City, with the English League One outfit reportedly ready to table a £200,000 bid.

“There was some talk about Jamie Robson at the tail-end of last week,” continued Courts. “There wasn’t a lot of detail — and I didn’t want to enter into too much detail — because we were preparing for this game.

“But Jamie is a player who is attracting interest.

“I don’t know where we are up to from club perspective.

“What I would say is: I thought he was outstanding and he really showed up well.”

Meanwhile, Courts and Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass were at loggerheads following a hefty challenge on Funso Ojo by United defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Ojo was withdrawn and is now doubtful for the upcoming Europa Conference League game against Breidablik, and Glass said: “I might me wrong, but to me it looked like a tackle where the player [Mulgrew] knew what he was doing.”

Courts said: “The ball was there to be won. Charlie isn’t a malicious player and, as play developed, he went to check on their player. It was an unfortunate collision.”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.