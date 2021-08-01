Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Tam Courts rues ‘soft’ goals as Dundee United boss confirms Jamie Robson ‘interest’ and leaps to Charlie Mulgrew defence

By Alan Temple
August 1 2021, 6.30pm Updated: August 1 2021, 9.55pm
Dejected: Courts
Thomas Courts has lamented the loss of ’soft’ goals after Dundee United slipped to a disappointing defeat against Aberdeen.

Jonny Hayes broke a ragged offside trap in the first half to open the scoring before Christian Ramirez powered home a free header to make the game safe after the break.

Despite United rarely troubling Joe Lewis between the sticks for the Dons, Courts is adamant the visitors did hold their own at Pittodrie and showed signs of attacking endeavour.

However, he was irked by the ease with which Aberdeen rippled the net.

Ramirez powers home

“The overriding feeling is frustration because Aberdeen didn’t have to work hard for their goals,” rued Courts. “That isn’t something you can usually accuse this team of.

“We didn’t capitalise at the other end and gave away two soft goals.

“Aberdeen hadn’t cut us open and we didn’t feel threatened so leaving with nothing is a frustrating pill to swallow.”

Courts confirms Robson ‘interest’

Courts also praised the performance of Jamie Robson in the face of persistent transfer speculation.

Robson, 23, has been linked with a switch to Lincoln City, with the English League One outfit reportedly ready to table a £200,000 bid.

“There was some talk about Jamie Robson at the tail-end of last week,” continued Courts. “There wasn’t a lot of detail — and I didn’t want to enter into too much detail — because we were preparing for this game.

“But Jamie is a player who is attracting interest.

“I don’t know where we are up to from club perspective.

“What I would say is: I thought he was outstanding and he really showed up well.”

Meanwhile, Courts and Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass were at loggerheads following a hefty challenge on Funso Ojo by United defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Ojo limps off

Ojo was withdrawn and is now doubtful for the upcoming Europa Conference League game against Breidablik, and Glass said: “I might me wrong, but to me it looked like a tackle where the player [Mulgrew] knew what he was doing.”

Courts said: “The ball was there to be won. Charlie isn’t a malicious player and, as play developed, he went to check on their player. It was an unfortunate collision.”

