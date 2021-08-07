Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Lawrence Shankland left out of Dundee United’s matchday squad for Rangers clash

By Calum Woodger
August 7 2021, 12.08pm Updated: August 7 2021, 2.30pm
Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.
Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Lawrence Shankland has been left out of the Dundee United matchday squad for today’s visit of Rangers amid mounting transfer speculation.

The hitman has recently been linked with a move away from Tannadice – with Belgian side Beerschot and a host of English clubs interested parties.

Shankland, in the last year of his deal with United, is a talismanic figure for the Terrors – having scored a barrowload of goals to lead them to Championship promotion two seasons ago.

Lawrence Shankland scored three goals in Dundee United’s Premier Sports Cup group.

He managed just the nine in the step up to the Premiership last season – but scored three in United’s successful Premier Sports Cup campaign last month.

His omission from boss Tam Courts’ pool for their first home league game of the new term will only increase the uncertainty surrounding his future.

‘Legitimate knock’

However, Courts, speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, was quick to sully such thoughts – claiming the forward was posted missing due to suffering from a “hip knock”.

And, speaking to Sky Sports, the Tannadice head coach said: “Really disappointingly for us and for Lawrence he took a bang on his hip yesterday.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“The medical team assure us its only a minor knock and he’ll be back next week.

“He was in the right frame of mind and training really well and looking forward to playing on the big stage.

“It is a legitimate knock and the medics say he’ll be back next week.”

The United starting XI to face champions the Gers is: Siegrist (GK); L Smith, Edwards, Mulgrew, Robson; Chalmers, Harkes, Butcher (C), Fuchs, Pawlett; Clark.

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes hopes 5000 returning Arabs can make life tough for Rangers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]