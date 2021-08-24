Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Liam Smith: Dundee United are in safe hands with Trevor Carson if Benjamin Siegrist injury fears come true

By Alan Temple
August 24 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 24 2021, 12.44pm
Smith and Carson
Liam Smith insists Dundee United are in safe hands with Trevor Carson.

The Tangerines are awaiting the results of a scan after Tannadice goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist suffered a mystery injury during training on Saturday.

It is feared that the Swiss stopper could be set for a lengthy lay-off, albeit boss Thomas Courts said it was ‘too early’ to suggest he had suffered knee ligament damage, amid social media speculation at the weekend.

Nevertheless, Carson ensured a ‘seamless’ transition between the sticks against St Johnstone, cutting a cool, composed presence and making a super late stop from Glenn Middleton to ensure United claimed a 1-0 win.

Delight: Carson embraces Jamie Robson

And while Smith hopes Siegrist will be back in contention sooner rather than later, he is adamant the Northern Ireland internationalist is up to the job.

“It was seamless,” lauded Smith. “Benji [Siegrist] was a massive player for us, but he’s picked up an unfortunate injury and Trevor has come in.

“He’s an international goalkeeper and you could see his quality at the end with a big save.

“Benji would be a big miss to any team, but I am confident we will have no problems with Trevor coming in.

“He’s experienced; he’s been there and done it, and he managed the game well at the end when he realised we needed a breather.”

Tangerine wall

As well as providing a feather in the cap for debutant Carson, the victory at McDiarmid Park was United’s fifth clean sheet in nine games — including one shutout against the champions of Scotland, Rangers.

“That’s something that we prided ourselves on last year,” continued Smith. “But we struggled to stick the ball away at the other end.

Impressive: Levitt

“If we can keep clean sheets and add to what we have at top end of the pitch, then it’s looking good.”

Smith also had praise for Dylan Levitt, who made an immediate debut following his loan arrival from Manchester United last week.

The duo actually exchanged more passes than any other pair on the pitch — highlighted by Courier Sport on Monday — and Smith is thrilled by the potential the Welsh ace has already displayed.

“Dylan has come in and only trained once or twice,” said Smith. “But he’s been thrown in by the gaffer and has repaid that faith.

“He had some really good touches, his passing was good and he put the boot in.

“It’s a great start for him and hopefully he can continue like that.”

Full house

There will be little time to bask in the afterglow of victory, with attention swiftly turning to Saturday’s visit of Smith’s former club, Hearts.

It is the first fixture in which Tannadice will be permitted full capacity since the Covid outbreak, with an initial 2,676 allocation going to Hearts — always backed by bumper travelling support.

“I’m sure it will be rocking,” added Smith. “Hearts take a good away support wherever they go and it could be a full house at Tannadice.”

