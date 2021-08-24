Liam Smith: Dundee United are in safe hands with Trevor Carson if Benjamin Siegrist injury fears come true

Liam Smith insists Dundee United are in safe hands with Trevor Carson.

The Tangerines are awaiting the results of a scan after Tannadice goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist suffered a mystery injury during training on Saturday.

It is feared that the Swiss stopper could be set for a lengthy lay-off, albeit boss Thomas Courts said it was ‘too early’ to suggest he had suffered knee ligament damage, amid social media speculation at the weekend.

Nevertheless, Carson ensured a ‘seamless’ transition between the sticks against St Johnstone, cutting a cool, composed presence and making a super late stop from Glenn Middleton to ensure United claimed a 1-0 win.

And while Smith hopes Siegrist will be back in contention sooner rather than later, he is adamant the Northern Ireland internationalist is up to the job.

“It was seamless,” lauded Smith. “Benji [Siegrist] was a massive player for us, but he’s picked up an unfortunate injury and Trevor has come in.

“He’s an international goalkeeper and you could see his quality at the end with a big save.

“Benji would be a big miss to any team, but I am confident we will have no problems with Trevor coming in.

“He’s experienced; he’s been there and done it, and he managed the game well at the end when he realised we needed a breather.”

Tangerine wall

As well as providing a feather in the cap for debutant Carson, the victory at McDiarmid Park was United’s fifth clean sheet in nine games — including one shutout against the champions of Scotland, Rangers.

“That’s something that we prided ourselves on last year,” continued Smith. “But we struggled to stick the ball away at the other end.

“If we can keep clean sheets and add to what we have at top end of the pitch, then it’s looking good.”

Smith also had praise for Dylan Levitt, who made an immediate debut following his loan arrival from Manchester United last week.

The duo actually exchanged more passes than any other pair on the pitch — highlighted by Courier Sport on Monday — and Smith is thrilled by the potential the Welsh ace has already displayed.

“Dylan has come in and only trained once or twice,” said Smith. “But he’s been thrown in by the gaffer and has repaid that faith.

🚌 Dundee United secured all 3⃣ points in this Tayside derby against St. Johnstone as Peter Pawlett scored, before seeing red.@StJohnstone 0⃣-1⃣ @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/suzrOCduLU — SPFL (@spfl) August 23, 2021

“He had some really good touches, his passing was good and he put the boot in.

“It’s a great start for him and hopefully he can continue like that.”

Full house

There will be little time to bask in the afterglow of victory, with attention swiftly turning to Saturday’s visit of Smith’s former club, Hearts.

It is the first fixture in which Tannadice will be permitted full capacity since the Covid outbreak, with an initial 2,676 allocation going to Hearts — always backed by bumper travelling support.

“I’m sure it will be rocking,” added Smith. “Hearts take a good away support wherever they go and it could be a full house at Tannadice.”