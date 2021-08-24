Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United will not appeal Peter Pawlett simulation red card against St Johnstone

By Alan Temple
August 24 2021, 4.16pm Updated: August 24 2021, 4.31pm
Disbelief: Pawlett, No.8, sees red
Disbelief: Pawlett, No.8, sees red

Dundee United have opted not to appeal the red card shown to Peter Pawlett for simulation during Sunday’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

Pawlett, 30, was shown a second yellow card by referee Gavin Duncan after falling to the turf under pressure from Murray Davidson after 78 minutes.

Ironically, the diminutive playmaker received his initial booking while celebrating what proved to be the only goal of the game amid the delirious band of travelling supporters at McDiarmid Park.

While clubs cannot ordinarily contest dismissals resulting from two cautions, exceptions are made in cases of mistaken identity and diving.

However, United declined the opportunity to do so and Pawlett will be absent for this weekend’s visit of Hearts.

Pawlett was booked for celebrating with the fans

Privately, the Tannadice club remain convinced that the decision to dismiss Pawlett was a harsh one.

However, they believe it is unlikely the fast-track independent Scottish FA panel would have ruled in their favour.

‘A really big moment’

Speaking immediately after the fine win at McDiarmid Park, boss Thomas Courts said: “At the second caution, I had quite a good view because it was almost in line with the dugout.

“Peter’s known to be quick dribbler and ran across the St Johnstone player.

“There was a minimal touch, which is all you need to go down and it seemed to be a very harsh decision.

“It was a really big moment, it was a counter-attack situation and the pitch started to open up.

“I don’t think Peter would have looked to go down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]