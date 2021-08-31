Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

What business might Dundee United do on transfer deadline day – the fans have their say

By Calum Woodger
August 31 2021, 4.00pm Updated: August 31 2021, 4.02pm
Dundee United fans have had their say on what transfer business the Tangerines might do today.
Dundee United fans have had their say on what transfer business the Tangerines might do today.

Summer trading for Dundee United has been relatively successful – so far.

With the arrivals of Charlie Mulgrew, Trevor Carson, Marc McNulty, Dylan Levitt and Ilmari Niskanen (pending work permit approval), United have signed a good blend of youth and experience in positions that needed strengthening.

Ilmari Niskanen is set to join up with Dundee United after the window closes.

On the other hand, they lost talismanic hitman Lawrence Shankland to Belgian side Beerschot. Although, the Tangerines pocketed a seven-figure sum for the Scotland star.

With time winding down, what more transfer business might the Terrors do before the window slams shut?

Speaking to Courier Sport, the Arabs have had their say on what they would like to see United do in the final hours of deadline day.

Aggressive target man in Daly mould

One suggestion that came up time and again was for a target man to be brought in to complement existing strikers McNulty, Nicky Clark and Louis Appere.

With Shankland’s departure to Belgium, the Terrors are a man down up top and the fans feel a big body needs to come in.

One in the mould of hero hitman Jon Daly, who scored 73 goals in 203 appearances for United from 2007-13, was a popular motion.

Any striker coming in could do worse than hope to have the kind of impact the Irishman did at Tannadice.

Another winger

Despite the imminent arrival of Niskanen, set to join the club properly after the window closes, the United support feel they could do with another winger to get them off their seats.

With Logan Chalmers still working his way back from a calf problem and Finland international Niskanen’s transfer from German club Ingolstadt being held up by red tape, Argentine Adrian Sporle is the club’s only available wide man.

Certainly, in the fantasy of a Daly-like striker feeding off service between the posts, the more the merrier is the best policy when it comes to wingers.

Hartlepool attacking midfielder Gavan Holohan has been linked with a move to Tannadice and may fulfil the Arabs desire for more creativity and goal threat from the wide areas.

Keep key men

There has been speculation surrounding the futures of a host of key men at Tannadice throughout the summer.

With Shankland’s destination confirmed, there are still question marks over the likes of Benjamin Siegrist, Jamie Robson, Jeando Fuchs and Kerr Smith.

Keeping Cameroonian defensive midfielder Fuchs appears to be a priority among fans, while Swiss goalkeeper Siegrist is unlikely to be going anywhere anytime soon after picking up a knee injury in training.

Teenage defender Kerr Smith is seemingly a target of almost every Premier League club with United in a perpetual state of bracing themselves for bids.

Robson, however, is set to depart for English League One side Lincoln City, with Hamilton defender Scott McMann and Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher the top targets to replace the 23-year-old.

When all is said and done and the window closes at 11pm, we’ll take a breath and get on with the rest of the season as the Tangerines look to build on a promising early start under new boss Tam Courts.

Dundee United hopeful over Scott McMann deal as Tangerines explore left-back options

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier