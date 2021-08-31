What business might Dundee United do on transfer deadline day – the fans have their say

Summer trading for Dundee United has been relatively successful – so far.

With the arrivals of Charlie Mulgrew, Trevor Carson, Marc McNulty, Dylan Levitt and Ilmari Niskanen (pending work permit approval), United have signed a good blend of youth and experience in positions that needed strengthening.

On the other hand, they lost talismanic hitman Lawrence Shankland to Belgian side Beerschot. Although, the Tangerines pocketed a seven-figure sum for the Scotland star.

With time winding down, what more transfer business might the Terrors do before the window slams shut?

Speaking to Courier Sport, the Arabs have had their say on what they would like to see United do in the final hours of deadline day.

Aggressive target man in Daly mould

One suggestion that came up time and again was for a target man to be brought in to complement existing strikers McNulty, Nicky Clark and Louis Appere.

With Shankland’s departure to Belgium, the Terrors are a man down up top and the fans feel a big body needs to come in.

One in the mould of hero hitman Jon Daly, who scored 73 goals in 203 appearances for United from 2007-13, was a popular motion.

Any striker coming in could do worse than hope to have the kind of impact the Irishman did at Tannadice.

Another winger

Despite the imminent arrival of Niskanen, set to join the club properly after the window closes, the United support feel they could do with another winger to get them off their seats.

With Logan Chalmers still working his way back from a calf problem and Finland international Niskanen’s transfer from German club Ingolstadt being held up by red tape, Argentine Adrian Sporle is the club’s only available wide man.

Target man that's good at holding the ball up, bringing others into play rather than punting the ball the other end of the pitch and just waiting for it to come back again. Wouldn't say no to another winger — Bri Provan (@bri_provan) August 30, 2021

Certainly, in the fantasy of a Daly-like striker feeding off service between the posts, the more the merrier is the best policy when it comes to wingers.

Hartlepool attacking midfielder Gavan Holohan has been linked with a move to Tannadice and may fulfil the Arabs desire for more creativity and goal threat from the wide areas.

Keep key men

There has been speculation surrounding the futures of a host of key men at Tannadice throughout the summer.

With Shankland’s destination confirmed, there are still question marks over the likes of Benjamin Siegrist, Jamie Robson, Jeando Fuchs and Kerr Smith.

Keeping Cameroonian defensive midfielder Fuchs appears to be a priority among fans, while Swiss goalkeeper Siegrist is unlikely to be going anywhere anytime soon after picking up a knee injury in training.

Big target man. Cover/competition for Pawlett. Keep Fuchs. — Giovanni Lindsay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@John_Arab) August 30, 2021

Teenage defender Kerr Smith is seemingly a target of almost every Premier League club with United in a perpetual state of bracing themselves for bids.

Robson, however, is set to depart for English League One side Lincoln City, with Hamilton defender Scott McMann and Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher the top targets to replace the 23-year-old.

When all is said and done and the window closes at 11pm, we’ll take a breath and get on with the rest of the season as the Tangerines look to build on a promising early start under new boss Tam Courts.