Dundee derby: Referee revealed for first United and Dee clash of season

By Scott Lorimer
September 15 2021, 1.32pm Updated: September 15 2021, 4.13pm
Sunday's Dundee derby could be a feisty affair.
As the first Dundee derby of the season nears, anticipation is building for an entertaining game in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

One man who might not be able to enjoy the game as much as others is the referee.

With midfield powerhouses such as Calum Butcher for United and Dundee’s Sean Byrne likely to feature, we could be in for a blood and thunder clash.

It’s up to the man in the middle to restore order on the field and the Scottish FA has announced that will be up to John Beaton.

Referee John Beaton
Referee John Beaton will take charge of his third Dundee derby on Sunday.

He will be supported by assistants Graeme Stewart and Dougie Potter, while Don Robertson is the fourth official.

Regarded as one of the top whistle-blowers in Scotland, Beaton selected to be a Fifa-listed referee in 2012 and can officiate at the highest stage of the sport.

This weekend’s game will be the third city derby the 39-year-old has taken charge of.

His last Dundee derby was the thrilling 2-2 draw at Tannadice in August 2016, where James McPake scored a last-gasp equaliser.

Prior to that he took charge of the 3-1 Dundee win at Dens Park in April 2015.

Track record

While many fans will want to see a competitive but flowing game of football, with Beaton in the middle that may not happen.

Beaton during the Dundee derby in 2015, where the score finished 2-2.

Last season, he dished out the most cards of any Scottish referee, with 135 yellows and 5 reds issued in the 35 games, in all competitions, he refereed.

The 2019/20 season saw him make 104 bookings and send off four players in the 29 games he took charge of.

So far this season, he has blown the whistle in 9 games and has already brandished his yellow card 40 times, while sending one player for an early bath.

