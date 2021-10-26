Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Walter Smith: The Dundee United years in pictures and his own words

By The Courier AV team
October 26 2021, 1.45pm Updated: October 26 2021, 3.24pm
Walter Smith has died aged 73.

His finest years in football management came at Ibrox where he lifted ten league titles, six League Cups and five Scottish Cups, as well as taking Gers to the Uefa Cup Final in 2008.

But before his days in Govan, Smith was No2 to Jim McLean during the finest era in United’s history, having also served the Tangerines with distinction as a player.

The Courier looks back at his time at Tannadice.

Walter Smith as a United player in 1969/70.
Walter Smith receives a caution during match between Dundee United and Celtic on September 8, 1973.
Tangerines legend in 1974 Scottish Cup semi-final action against Hearts.
He goes past Celtic duo Kenny Dalglish and Davie Hay in 1974 Scottish Cup Final at Hampden.
In action during the 76/77 season.
Walter Smith during 77/78 campaign.
Dundee United players going on tour in Japan in 1979.<br />Back row, L-R: George Fleming, Raymond Stewart, Iain Phillip, Jim McLean, Walter Smith, Paul Sturrock, Davie Dodds, Billy Kirkwood, John Holt, Hamish McAlpine, Graeme Payne.<br />Front row, L-R: Derek Addison, Frank Kopel.
Dundee United title winners. Back row from left: Hamish McAlpine, Davie Dodds, Ian Phillip, David Narey, Richard Gough, Derek Stark, John Holt, Eamonn Bannon and Walter Smith (coach). Front row: Andy Dickson (physio), John Reilly, Ralph Milne, Paul Sturrock, Paul Hegarty (captain), Billy Kirkwood, Maurice Malpas and Jim McLean (manager).
Jim McLean’s No2 on the touchline during a 1984 Dundee derby.
Dundee United backroom staff L-R: Andy Dickson, Walter Smith and Ian Campbell.
Dundee v Dundee United. May 1983: Walter Smith on dugout alongside Jim McLean (right) and Paul Sturrock (far left).
Roma players abuse Jim McLean at full-time after Dundee United are knocked out.
Roma players abuse Jim McLean – followed by Walter Smith – at full-time after Dundee United are knocked out of Uefa Cup in 1984.
Walter Smith (back row, second from right) and Jim McLean (front row, second from right) at Willie Morton’s testimonial by St James AFC in 1985.
1985: Willie Morton receives a trophy from Dundee United coach Walter Smith after his testimonial.

What Walter Smith said about his Dundee United days

Following Jim McLean’s death at the age of 83 last December, Walter Smith opened up on his time in tangerine to The Times’ Graham Spiers.

He revealed McLean’s hilarious pitch to him to join the United coaching staff.

The late former Rangers and Scotland boss said: “He said to me one day in 1976-77: ‘At some stage in your career you’ve got to face up to the fact of how good you are.

“’And let’s face it Walter — you’re s***e.’ He then added: ‘But I think you’ve got a real talent as a coach, so would you be my coach?’

“It was hardly a marriage proposal, but that is effectively how I started in coaching. I couldn’t have had a better start as a coach.

“I picked up a lot of things, but I also looked at a lot of books, and I would sometimes go into the club and say to Jim: ‘Look, I’ve got this idea for a bit of training, can we integrate this?’

“And he was always open to these things. Gordon Wallace then came in and joined us in the early 1980s and Dundee United became a club built on important training and coaching principles.”

Jim McLean and Walter Smith in 2011.
He recalled how United’s greatest ever manager cut short a celebratory dinner after winning the title to go home to watch Sportscene.

Smith added: “When Dundee United won the league in 1983 he invited my wife Ethel and me, and one of his friends and his wife, out for dinner.

“So we all went to this restaurant in Dundee.

“The rest of us were having a glass of champagne to celebrate winning the league, and all of a sudden, at half past nine, Jim says: ‘Right, we’re off,’ and he left.

“He wanted home to watch Sportscene on the telly. He got up and left, leaving the four of us sitting at the table to finish our meal.

“Football was Jim’s life. It was the same for a lot of people of his generation. Outside of his family, Jim only had football. He only had Dundee United.”

