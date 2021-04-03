Scotland at the Euros: More than 3,000 Tartan Army fans could cheer on their country at Wembley

More than 3,000 Tartan Army fans could be allowed into Wembley this summer to cheer Scotland on against England.

The Scottish Sun reports that the UK Government is planning to let at least 10,000 domestic supporters into the national stadium for the Auld Enemy showdown.

However, there is a bid to double that figure, which would pave the way for up to 3,200 Scots to go to the group game on June 18.

Uefa does not expect visiting fans to be allowed into the group games across Europe but there are unlikely to be constraints on the Tartan Army heading to London under the government’s roadmap.

Fans at Hampden?

This news came as pressure mounted on Nicola Sturgeon to give the green light for crowds to attend Scotland’s two Euros games at Hampden.

Uefa has set a deadline of Wednesday for the tournament’s host cities to submit their proposals for fans, with countries likely to lose hosting rights if they cannot accept fans.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross urged the Scottish Government to make their minds up and bring the Euros to the country.

He said: “I believe the Tartan Army must be allowed into Hampden for the Euros. The time for SNP dithering is over.

“Around 2.5million Scots are vaccinated thanks to our amazing NHS and the UK’s world-beating vaccination programme. Public health is paramount but there is the risk of being too cautious. This is a time for optimism.

“We’ve seen other countries allowing fans into sports venues in a safe and responsible manner.

“We can do the same, at the right capacity to ensure fans are not put at risk.”

Scotland’s Euros schedule

Scotland host Czech Republic on June 14 and then play Croatia eight days later at Hampden.

National team boss Steve Clarke does expect fans to be back at the Glasgow stadium for the opening game against the Czechs.

He has said: ‘There will be at least a few fans in the stadium. It obviously won’t be a full house, but if we can get some members of the Tartan Army in here they will make enough noise.”

And Mr Ross, a FIFA linesman, added: “To play to empty seats would be terrible, but to lose these Euro 2020 fixtures entirely would be a real body blow to fans and to the wider Scottish public.

“It has been 23 years since our men’s team reached a major finals and for games to be played here in Scotland is thrilling so let’s make sure that at least some of the Tartan Army can play their part by roaring the team on to success.”

SNP response

The SNP insisted that they wanted to bring fans back as soon as possible, but urged caution.

A spokeswoman said: “Getting fans back into stadiums all depends on continued progress in suppressing the virus.

“That’s the responsible thing to do and the approach that most people will agree with not Douglas Ross’s reckless and opportunistic call to have an immediate return to mass gatherings come what may.”