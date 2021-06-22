England’s Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell must self-isolate until next Tuesday having been identified as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour.

Following Gilmour’s positive Covid-19 test after last Friday’s 0-0 draw at Wembley the midfielder’s Chelsea team-mates Mount and Chilwell were identified as close contacts.

We can confirm that @BenChilwell and @masonmount_10 must isolate up to and including Monday 28 June. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England. — England (@England) June 22, 2021

The decision for Mount and Chilwell to isolate has been taken in consultation with Public Health England.

The duo will train individually in private areas of England’s St George’s Park training base during their isolation which last up to and including Monday June 28.

A statement from the England camp read: “We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021

“The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

“Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate.”

No member of the Scotland set-up has been identified as a close contact of Gilmour.