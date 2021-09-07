Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Glenn Middleton: ‘St Johnstone European experience helped my development’

By Scott Lorimer
September 7 2021, 3.09pm Updated: September 7 2021, 3.34pm
Glenn Middleton hits a shot in St Johnstone's second leg tie against LASK in the Europa Conference League qualifier at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone attacker Glenn Middleton has credited the Saints’ European adventure for helping him develop as a player.

The on-loan Rangers winger believes even experiencing the atmosphere of crunch Europa Conference League qualifying games will stand him in good stead for his future career.

The 20-year-old re-joined the Saints on August 6 after a successful spell with the Perth side last season, where he played an instrumental role in their domestic cup double.

While St Johnstone’s clashes with Turkish giants Galatasaray came too soon for Middleton, he was heavily involved in both legs of the Conference League qualifiers with LASK, particularly in the first leg where he set up Chris Kane for the opener.

These big game experiences, he says, have helped his development.

He told the Scottish FA website: “I’ve been really enjoying it [this season]. I’ve been playing a lot of football which is exactly what I’m after.

“Having the fans back has been great as well and made the European games that little bit more special.

“Even when you go out to do your warm-ups and the fans are there it just makes such a difference and gives you that extra bit of motivation.

“Playing against Galatasaray and LASK has really helped my development I think.

“Going up against those sorts of teams gives you confidence going forward so they were really beneficial experiences.”

