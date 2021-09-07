Glenn Middleton: ‘St Johnstone European experience helped my development’

St Johnstone attacker Glenn Middleton has credited the Saints’ European adventure for helping him develop as a player.

The on-loan Rangers winger believes even experiencing the atmosphere of crunch Europa Conference League qualifying games will stand him in good stead for his future career.

The 20-year-old re-joined the Saints on August 6 after a successful spell with the Perth side last season, where he played an instrumental role in their domestic cup double.

While St Johnstone’s clashes with Turkish giants Galatasaray came too soon for Middleton, he was heavily involved in both legs of the Conference League qualifiers with LASK, particularly in the first leg where he set up Chris Kane for the opener.

These big game experiences, he says, have helped his development.

He told the Scottish FA website: “I’ve been really enjoying it [this season]. I’ve been playing a lot of football which is exactly what I’m after.

“Having the fans back has been great as well and made the European games that little bit more special.

“Even when you go out to do your warm-ups and the fans are there it just makes such a difference and gives you that extra bit of motivation.

“Playing against Galatasaray and LASK has really helped my development I think.

“Going up against those sorts of teams gives you confidence going forward so they were really beneficial experiences.”