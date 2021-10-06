Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Eetu Vertainen: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects ‘big improvement’ after international break

By Eric Nicolson
October 6 2021, 10.27pm
Eetu Vertainen.
Eetu Vertainen.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has predicted a “big improvement” in Eetu Vertainen after the international break.

The Finnish forward signed for Saints in the summer but had to wait until the Perth club had been knocked out of Europe before a work permit was granted.

His only subsequent first team action has been as a late substitute against Rangers and Aberdeen.

Davidson is happy to be patient with the 22-year-old and stressed the challenge of adapting to the speed of the Premiership for a Scottish football new boy should not be downplayed.

“It has been difficult for Eetu coming into a new environment,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“It’s a bit like Guy Melamed last season. He needs to get used to the pace of the game in Scotland.

“He’s got the quality but football in Scotland is a lot more hectic than in Finland, so it takes time to get used to it.

“He’s working hard and pushing himself.”

Kane and May set the standard

Fellow forwards Chris Kane and Stevie May raised the bar for the performance level Davidson is looking for in the 3-1 victory against Dundee at the weekend.

“There is a lot of competition for strikers,” he said.

“Chris Kane, Stevie May and Glenn Middleton all want to play and they do that, not by what they say but by what they do.

“So that shows Eetu what we’re looking for.

“He’s got to follow suit and push himself to get there.

“I can see him making progress every day and with his quality, his size and his strength I’m excited about what he’ll be able to bring when he’s up to speed.”

Davidson added: “I have had a lot of chats with him because it’s difficult moving out of Finland for the first time and going to another culture.

“People sometimes underestimate the Scottish league but it’s a fast-paced game here and you have to be right up there with the pace and the energy levels.

“Players come here from England and think it’s fast, so it’s totally different to what players elsewhere are used to.

“Eetu has the quality. It’s just about developing the other side of things with him.

“He’s working hard and I think we will see a big improvement in him over the next month or so.”

St Johnstone Opta analysis: The Michael O’Halloran myth, a partnership that wasn’t a partnership and an all-round midfielder

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]