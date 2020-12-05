Ireland 31 Scotland 16: Scots’ indiscipline and costly ten minutes mean another defeat in Dublin

Scotland fell out of the game for just 10 minutes in Dublin but it proved enough for Ireland to seize three tries and clinch third place in the Autumn Nations Cup with a 31-16 victory.

The three scores around half-time turned a 9-6 deficit into a commanding 25-9 lead, as Scotland couldn’t build on a promising opening half hour when they were much the better team.

However it all unravelled on a couple of defensive lapses and simply far too many penalties conceded, which allowed Ireland to dictate the game. But for one superb solo Duhan van der Merwe try, the Irish had control for the entire second-half with their advantage on the scoreboard.

For Scotland Jaco van der Walt had a solid debut but did nothing to suggest that he’d put pressure on Finn Russell and Adam Hastings when they’re back from injury.

There was a little more pep to the Scottish back play than in recent games but they badly missed the forceful presence of Hamish Watson, and let the Irish pack come into the game when they looked laboured in the early going.

It means Scotland finish with a record of five wins and four defeats from nine games in 2020, and the first win in Dublin seems as elusive as ever if they’re to surrender field position with penalties as often as this.

Scotland had much the better of the first half, but as often happens in Dublin an isolated defensive lapse just before the break was thoroughly punished by the Irish.

Ireland’s best chance of the first half-hour came in their first attack when Peter O’Mahony kicked away a knock-on advantage with men over, but Jonny Sexton missed a penalty within his usual range.

The Scots had their own chance when Zander Fagerson forced a holding on penalty but van der Walt’s bid for his first international points came back off the right hand post.

But from the lineout from Ireland’s clearance, Chris Harris smashed forward through Sexton, Ireland went offside and the debutant had the game’s opening three points.

And within three minutes he had three more, as Fagerson forced a scrum penalty within rage, and Scotland’s promising start wasn’t deflected by one loose pass and a clumsy hit by Fraser Brown that allowed Sexton to put his side on the scoreboard.

The Scots moved slickly through the phases making ground until Iain Henderson infringed, and can der Walt kicked his third penalty.

The visitors were well on top with Hogg and Taylor looking sharp but the yellow card for an intentional knock on by the Saracens centre, Sexton kicking the penalty.

Just before the break Ireland were pressing without making much ground but Scotland crept offside and Sexton took a shot with the penalty advantage.

His over-shoulder kick into the in-goal area found Darcy Graham unable to get up in defence, Robbie Henshaw flicked the ball back and Keith Earle, so often a thorn in the Scottish side, fell on the ball for an unconverted try.

Ireland came out with renewed energy in the second half and quickly scored two tries to take control.

Hogg couldn’t deal with a clever Sexton kick and from the scrum Ireland bashed forward through Bundee Aki, CJ Stander and Caelan Doris before veteran prop Cian Healy went over at the posts, Sexton converting.

Then the Scots surrendered position with needless penalties and although they stalled the Irish maul, they were caught shorthanded on the right and Earle scored his second try in the corner.

Sexton’s conversion was on target and from 6-9 down three minutes before halftime Ireland were 25-9 in front and apparently cruising in the space of 10 minutes of play.

Scotland needed something immediately and got it when after multiple phases where it seemed they were going nowhere, Duhan van der Merwe picked up at a ruck, brushed off a tackle and rumbled 30 metres to score around the remaining cover, van der Walt converting.

But two penalties from replacement stand-off Ross Byrne gave Ireland some more breathing space as the Scots started to really lose discipline and cohesion, and the visitors never really threatened again.

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale; Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Keith Earls; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kellher for Herring 65, Eric O’Sullivan for Healy 65, John Ryan for Porter 65, Quinn Roux for Henderson 39, Josh van der Flier for Stander 76, Jamison Gibson-Park for Murray 78, Ross Byrne for Sexton 64, Chris Farrell for Henshaw 78.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Duncan Taylor, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, AIi Price; Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Zader Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray; Blade Thomson, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: George Turner for Brown 68, Oli Kebble for Sutherland 64, WP Nel for Z Fagerson 68, Sam Skinner for Cummings 64, Blair Cowan for Ritchie 69, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne for Price 72, Huw Jones for Taylor 64, Sean Maitland for Graham 57.

Ref: Matt Carley (RFU)