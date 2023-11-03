EVE MUIRHEAD: Andy Murray anger is understandable but I still think there is one more good year left in him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Andy Murray anger is understandable but I still think there is one more good year left in him

Also, The Courier columnist has praise for the Scottish women's rugby team.

Andy Murray.
Andy Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

I don’t think anybody should be shocked either by the fact that Andy Murray is struggling to make the next big leap or that he’s unable to hide his frustration at not doing so.

Getting into the top 32 in the world and regaularly beating players already there was always going to be the hardest part of his comeback.

And when he’s just frittered away a 5-2 lead in the deciding set of a match against a guy ranked 13 in Paris, I’d absolutely expect him to say he’s not enjoying his tennis at the moment.

For all that he’ll be realistic about his limits with a metal hip at the age of 36, you can’t turn off the part of him that is used to putting away these guys.

So, in terms of retirement, I’d describe this a mini alarm bell, rather than a full-on one.

He’s got enough to motivate him with the Davis Cup coming up soon.

And it’s not as if he’s struggling to compete with the top players.

You can see a way in which he can turn these tight defeats into consistent wins.

For plenty of athletes, they get a moment that you can’t really explain when they just know enough is enough.

Who knows, that may well be the case for Andy over the next couple of months.

But I’ve got a feeling it will be one more summer and then retirement.

With another Olympics on the horizon, I’d imagine that will drive him on if he thinks his game isn’t going backwards.

He’s got two golds and a silver already and loves the Team GB environment.

And it will be eating away at him that he couldn’t get the job done in his last big five-setter at Wimbledon.

We’ll probably see a few more rackets smashed but one more big winter of getting himself right could well be worth the effort.

The men’s Scotland rugby team had a tough time of it at the World Cup.

It would be hard to dress-up two comprehensive defeats and a group exit as anything other than a step back.

For the women though, it looks like a significant step forward has been taken.

In South Africa, away from the full glare of publicity over here, they’ve put together six wins in a row and finished top of a new international tournament for tier two nations.

I share the same management company as Scotland captain, Rachel Malcolm, and it was great to catch up with her for a coffee and hear about their success the other day.

You can’t underestimate how important it is to get used to winning.

They’d lost a lot of matches and that’s the sort of rut that becomes incredibly hard to get out of.

By getting their hands on a trophy, it changes the mindset of a group.

That’s what should happen for these players, who now have a base to attack the Six Nations.

It’s a different type of pressure when games are being played in Britain but Scotland will be in a much better place to embrace that.

