Lawyer for rugby heroes with early onset dementia says talks held with 10 former Scottish players

The lawyer leading an action on behalf of rugby heroes suffering from early onset dementia says he has been in discussions with ten former Scottish players.

Richard Boardman, of Rylands Law, is representing England World Cup winner Steve Thompson and seven other ex-stars who claim the sport has left them with permanent brain damage.

And they are preparing to launch a negligence claim against the game’s authorities, with Thompson saying he can’t remember his country’s 2003 triumph.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Boardman said: “There are 110 others (players) that we have been in discussion with from all over the world and ten are from Scotland.

“They are not involved in the first-class action that is on the go but they are likely to be involved later.

“Some on the list played their rugby in Scotland which means their actions would be against their home union, the Scottish Rugby Union, and World Rugby.”

The SRU said: “Whilst we absolutely take the matter of concussion seriously, it is not appropriate for us to comment on any specific cases or claims.”

Last week Boardman warned that rugby is facing a dementia “epidemic” among retired professionals without serious reform of the sport.

He said: “We believe up to 50 per cent of former professional rugby players could end up with neurological complications in retirement.

“That’s an epidemic, and whether you believe the governing bodies and World Rugby are liable or not, something has to be done to improve the game going forward.

‘Immediate changes need to be made to protect the current generation of rugby stars’

“We can’t do trial by media, so now we’ve announced the litigation we’ve got to take a step back.

“But immediate changes need to be made to the game to protect the current generation and future players.”

In October, Scotland Grand Slam legend Roy Laidlaw revealed he was suffering from dementia and said he believes head knocks throughout his career were the cause.

However, the scrum-half, 67, said he had “no regrets whatsoever”.