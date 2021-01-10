Hamish Watson could well end up as a ‘lifer’ for Edinburgh and Scotland

Hamish Watson briefly pondered a deal to take him away from Edinburgh, but he can imagine himself as a “lifer” with the capital club.

The Scotland star, crucial to Gregor Townsend’s plans for the forthcoming Six Nations, tied up all distractions before the championship by signing a three-year extension to his contract at Edinburgh. It’ll keep the back rower playing his club rugby in Scotland until he’s nearly 33.

Watson was courted by Gallagher Premiership clubs in England and France. Scotland team-mate Finn Russell had revealed his Paris club Racing 92 were interested in the dynamic flanker, who admits he did consider a move away.

‘I was considering it more than other years’

“This was probably the stage of my career that I was considering it more than other years,” he said. “You pay the agent, he does a job, and he looks and sees what’s out there. But in the end I’m so happy we could get it done and stay in Edinburgh.

“The swinging factor for me in the end was that I love playing for this club, and the loyalty. I’ve shown Edinburgh really good loyalty over the years, and they’ve repaid that faith.

“It’s up to me over the next three years to prove myself again and hopefully get to the business end of competitions and start winning stuff.

“I’m really happy we’ve got a deal done and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey.”

‘Who is to say I won’t be at Edinburgh for another couple of years?’

Could he be at Edinburgh for entire pro career? He arrived at the club as an academy player from Leicester at 19 in 2011, and is content with family life with his wife bringing up their two young daughters in the capital.

“I’m not sure, who knows?” he added. “You see players playing really well to a really late age. I’m confident that at 32-33 I’ll still be playing good rugby and still be attractive to other clubs.

“If that’s the case then I can revisit it. But if I’m still playing really good rugby who is to say I won’t be at Edinburgh another couple of years?

“It’s a bit of a time away, but my aim is to be as consistent as I have been over the last ten seasons for Edinburgh. Let’s see where we are after three years.”

‘I believe in this group of players’

In the meantime, Edinburgh can also fulfil Watson’s domestic ambitions.

“Every rugby player wants to win something in their career. I want to do it with the club I’ve been with since I was a teenager,” he said.

“I believe in this group of players, I believe we can do something. We’ve got unfinished business here.

“We’re starting to get to the business end of competitions regularly, which is certainly something we didn’t do towards the start of my time.

“We’re getting to quarter-finals, we’re getting to semi-finals, and that’s what the fans want to see. The more we can do that, like we have done under (Richard Cockerill) for the last three seasons, that’s what builds confidence.”

‘Loads of young players coming through’

And he’s convinced about the club’s strength in depth – even in his own position.

“There are loads of young players coming through –young props, back three, positions all over the park,” he added.

“The back row specifically has got a lot of young talent – Rory Darge, Ben Muncaster, Connor Boyle. It’s really promising for the club.”