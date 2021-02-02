Six Nations 2021: George Turner escapes new baby duties to make his Twickenham debut

George Turner had just a week with his new baby daughter Lily before entering the closed Scotland camp, and his first visit to Twickenham looks a little easier in comparison.

The Glasgow hooker will surely be the man to replace the injured duo of Stuart McInally and Fraser Brown against England. The two veterans who have dominated the No 2 shirt since 2016 are both out of the entire championship with neck injuries.

Turner has 12 caps – and six tries including a hat-trick – in occasionally deputising for the frontline duo. The 28-year-old finally gets his chance but he has never started a Six Nations game and never even been to English rugby’s HQ.

“I do feel a bit guilty,” he said of leaving partner Madeleine with their three children to cope with. “There’s plenty of zoom calls and at least I can get some sleep here in camp. After the Wales game we hopefully will get a couple of days back with the family and I can do my bit.”

‘A new experience’

In the meantime, the focus is on making history at a new venue for him and a place Scotland haven’t won since 1983.

“I have never been to Twickenham, it will be a new experience,” he said. “But we have our own set prep so I’ll just start getting through that and focus on what I need to do and we should be alright.

“Playing in the tournament is big and playing against England away is even bigger. I will try and take it as just another Scotland game and perform as best I can.

“I think on any day Scotland has a chance to beat any team. It would be amazing, and a statement of intent, to win down at Twickenham.”

Stats show less ‘homer’ decisions

These will be unique circumstances, without 80,000 spectators hanging over the pitch. Scotland’s data analysts have already found this has a slight effect on games, with fewer “home” decisions.

“There have been some stats showing the refs have been more even with the calls,” added Turner. “It’s been slightly different without any fans, although I think everyone is pretty used to it now.

“We’re really focusing on bringing own our energy. The sideline staff, the S&C and the travelling squad and the bench – they are all buying in and making all that noise.

“It worked really well in the Autumn Nations Cup. There was a big focus on making noise and geeing up the boys, and we’ll bring that wherever we go.”

Dreadful record at Twickenham

Despite the sorry record at Twickenham – just two wins there since in 75 years – Turner feels that it doesn’t affect the modern squad.

“Maybe some players think differently, but personally I think about my game,” he said. “I think about the strategy, try to apply what we’ve been talking about during the week into the game.

“Just bring my best performance, no matter the occasion. I’m sure some others are the same.

“Some people might have (the record) in the back of their mind. But when you get on to the field, you’re back to playing rugby and you do what you do.”