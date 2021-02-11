Six Nations 2021: Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie, Cameron Redpath and Sean Maitland out injured for Wales clash

Gregor Townsend has been forced into three changes from the team that ended Scotland’s Twickenham drought for the second Guinness Six Nations game against Wales at Murrayfield.

Cameron Redpath, Sean Maitland and Jamie Ritchie have all been ruled out with injury and are replaced by James Lang, Darcy Graham and Blade Thomson, respectively.

Your Scotland team to face Wales in our first home match of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations, live on @BBCSport 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#AsOne — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 11, 2021

Maitland and Ritchie were both withdrawn early at Twickenham with muscle tightness, but both players had been short of games in the build-up. Redpath played the whole 80 minutes without any apparent discomfort.

Ritchie was man of the match for Sctoland in their win over Wales at Llanelli in October and will be a significant miss for the side.

Lang played in the win in Wales but was replaced by Sam Johnson for the final two games of the Autumn Nations Cup. Thomson played against both Italy and Ireland in the autumn.

Graham has been out of action for Edinburgh for personal reasons for the best part of a month, but the hint he might play came when Blair Kinghorn was returned to Edinburgh at the start of the week.

There are no other changes to the squad of 23 with the same bench as at Twickenham.

Wales have been forced into several changes due to injuries in their win over Ireland on Sunday, but welcome back British Lion Liam Williams after suspension.

𝗫𝗩 𝗖𝗬𝗠𝗥𝗨: Our team for #SCOvWAL ⁍ Uncapped Halaholo on the bench ➢ Wainwright at blindside ➢ Williams at wing ➢ Davies at nine ⁍ 𝘛𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘢 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘬𝘪𝘯 𝘺𝘸'𝘳 𝘥𝘥𝘦𝘶𝘢𝘸𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘺𝘥𝘥 𝘺𝘯𝘨 𝘯𝘨𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘭 𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #HWFN ⑊ #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/1DlYQLWfLv — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 11, 2021

Scotland team: Stuart Hogg (Exeter, capt); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), James lang (Harlequins), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Exeter); Bl;ade Thomson (Scarlets), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), George Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Scott Steele (Harlequins), Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors).