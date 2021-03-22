Six Nations 2021: Jonny Gray and Sean Maitland out of Scotland’s final game in Paris

Scotland will be without Jonny Gray and Sean Maitland for their trip to Paris as Gregor Townsend has kept just five English-based players in his squad of 29 for the rescheduled game against France.

Gray was known to be struggling with a shoulder injury and has been returned to Exeter Chiefs. Maitland, however, was expected to be part of the starting team particularly as he came off early in Saturday’s 52-10 win over Italy and was clearly not struggling.

Four more English-based players not thought to be injured have been released in hooker Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), back rower Cornell du Preez (Worcester) and centres James Lang (Harlequins) and Duncan Taylor (Saracens).

An agreement for release of players in the English Premiership was confirmed after the Italy game by the Six Nations administration, but the detailed terms were not released. Saracens, Maitland and Taylor’s club, are no longer in the English Premiership.

Townsend has called up Adam Hastings after he cleared a suspension in Sunday’s match for Glasgow against Dragons. Rufus Mclean, the young wing who scored a brilliant solo try in that game, also returns to Oriam.

But hooker Fraser Brown, who made a try-scoring comeback in that game in Cardiff, and Richie Gray, involved in the squad earlier in the campaign before a concussion ruled him out, are not recalled.

As you where in the second row for Paris

With both Grays and Scott Cummings out it seems Grant Gilchrist and Sam Skinner will get the nod to carry on in the second row. The chance of winning in France is something that excites the Edinburgh lock.

“I think it would be huge,” he said. “It will take a monumental effort from the whole squad to prepare this week.

“But if we can get the result over there it would be massive and a big momentum boost and a great way to finish the tournament.”

“We understand the size of the challenge, but we see it as an opportunity. There is no reason why we can’t put our best game out there in France and no reason why we can’t win.

“We believe that, but we need to prove that on Friday.”

Lineout geek Gilchirst helped sort the issues after Ireland game

© David Gibson/Shutterstock

Gilchrist’s ability to organise the lineout led to a much improved performance there against the Italians.

“We had to bounce back in the set piece,” he said. “The lineout and the maul went well and we take real pride in those areas, so happy with that.

“It was just about repping it well. All the boys involved at the weekend knew their roles inside out which was excellent. It meant we trained really well and going into this game I knew we’d be fine.

“There are things I could have done better in the game, but overall I really enjoyed getting back out there. I have been champing at the bit since the start of the tournament, so to start this one was great for me.”

‘The best environment I have been in’

Gilchrist has surprisingly enjoyed the camp despite being locked down and apart from his young family.

“I can honestly say it is the best environment I have ever been involved with Scotland,” he said.

“It has been the hardest time to be locked down and not able to go home. But credit to everyone, the management team, David Edge, the stuff they put in place for us is world class.

“The boys have really got together and we are loving each other’s company. We all miss our families, I’ve got a young son who I am missing. But while we are in camp it is like we are there with 30 of our best mates.

“The craic is awesome and what could be a really challenging time has been really good for us. We have got a lot closer as a squad.”