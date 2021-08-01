Lions Tour 2021: Stuart Hogg categorically denies biting opponent in second test

Scotland captain and Lions full-back Stuart Hogg has “categorically” denied biting his South African opposite number Willie Le Roux in Saturday’s second test.

Video that went viral on social media after the 27-9 victory for the Springboks appeared to show Hogg’s mouth on Le Roux’s upper arm in the fracas which occurred after South African wing Cheslin Kolbe took out Conor Murray in the air.

What do you make of this incident that sparked a scuffle between British & Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg and opposite number Wille le Roux?https://t.co/Sxnmvk3CGg — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) July 31, 2021

The Lions took the rare step of issuing an official statement from Hogg refuting any suggestion that he had bitten Le Roux.

“Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game,” read the statement from the Scot.

“I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.

“Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win yesterday. The squad is hurting after last night’s defeat, but it’s all to play for next week. It’s going to be a cup final and everyone’s going to be up for it.”

The citing commissioner for Saturday’s second test was Scott Nowland of Australia, who will determine action – if any – on incidents that arise from the game. Both camps have the right to bring incidents to his attention.

Asked about incidents in the game in the aftermath, Lions coach Warren Gatland said that they would watch the tape before making any decision.

“We’ll have a look at it and if there’s any issues we’ll go through the right channels,” he said.

“I won’t be going through social media to express my views,” he said, in an obvious reference to South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’ hour-long video of complaints against refereeing decisions in the first test.