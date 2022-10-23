Dundee Rugby’s big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Rugby’s big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr

By Steve Scott
October 23 2022, 2.14pm Updated: October 23 2022, 2.51pm
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.

Saturday’s 22-27 defeat at the hands of Ayr seems to have been another microcosm of Dundee Rugby’s season so far.

One well-seasoned observer over a pre-match pint said that Alan Brown’s young side had shown promise and bags of heart in 2022, but lacked game management and seemed to go missing for long periods in games.

And that’s exactly what happened. Dundee barely fired a shot for nearly 45 minutes, suddenly exploded for 22 points from nothing, but missed a chance to tie the game and lost it at the death.

Storming comeback from 18-0 down

They were 18-0 down before they roused themselves, and were lucky it was only that. Dogged defence and some fight at the breakdown just about kept Ayr at bay. Two tries were scant reward for the visitors’ dominance.

Just before half-time, Dundee won a rare penalty, kicked to the corner and had their first possession inside Ayr’s 22. But Sam Cardoso’s throw was snared by a visitor, the ref blew for half-time, and head coach Alan Brown’s frustration on the sideline was evident.

But he barked a few home truths in the huddle at half-time, and importantly stuck on Tom Hall at loose-head.

Dundee got a foothold, Ayr started to blow a bit and surrender penalties. Andrew Denver’s try gave the home side some life.

Suddenly the home setpiece was clicking, Ayr’s scrum was struggling, and Dundee scored twice off lineout drives. Hall got them both, his first a beauty spinning off the maul and out of two tacklers to score.

Two penalties from Ayr didn’t stem the tide against them. When Fraser McKay’s brilliance with a tap penalty and off-load sent in Callum Nicol for their bonus try, the home crowd were roaring their approval.

If the centre had seen that the posts were completely unguarded he probably could have made an equalising conversion simple for his full-back. But the kick from the angle went wide, and as the rain started to fall Ayr belatedly regained control.

Still in the top half of the table

In truth they might have finished off Dundee had the last pass to a two-man overlap gone forward not once but twice. Jamie Bova’s fourth penalty from near halfway finally ended the home team’s resistance.

Two bonus points took their haul of those to six in seven games – equal best in National League One. And despite just two wins, they’re in the top half of the table.

It surely shows there’s not much to sort out before this young team can start scoring more wins instead of hard-luck losses.

