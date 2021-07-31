Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021
Collector’s Corner: 17th century silver cup a rare survivor of the Commonwealth period

By Norman Watson
July 31 2021, 11.24am
Barely a week goes by without antique dealers sending off a package of gold and silver to the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham, to be credited almost overnight with its scrap value.

These are the proceeds from items such as old chains, unfashionable charm bracelets, broken watches and damaged jewellery, now unloved or unrequired, which are deemed worthy only of their weight in precious metals.

This meltdown of ‘scrap’ is a recycling process which has gone on for centuries.

This makes early silver rare, not least examples from the brief period in British history called the Commonwealth, when there was no monarch on the throne and when Puritanical ideology demanded an end to decoration and embellishment.

Plain silverware a hallmark of the Commonwealth era

Much ecclesiastical silver was melted down for coin during the Civil Wars and the Interregnum years between the execution of Charles I in 1649 and the arrival of his son Charles in London in 1660. And the silver plate and hollow ware which was produced at this time was plain, of modest proportions and unadorned – as dictated by Puritan philosophy.

At Mallam’s Auctions on June 16 a rare Commonwealth silver wine goblet attracted bidders from far and wide.

With barely a silversmith’s flourish to be seen, the goblet’s only nod to creativity was a slightly flared bowl. It was engraved with ‘L’ over ‘WM’ initials on its side, carried the maker’s mark ‘I. G.’ and the hallmarks for London, 1655. It was seven inches high and weighed 10 oz.

Recognised as a rare 17th century Commonwealth survivor, the cup smashed through its attractive pre-sale estimate of £300-£500 to take £9500.

