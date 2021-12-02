“I don’t have time for shopping! My relatives are too difficult to buy for, what’s the point?” Excuses, excuses. For too long, many of us – myself included – have been weighed down by the belief that Christmas gift shopping locally is just too difficult. So this year I accepted the challenge to prove all of us wrong. Read on to find out how I got on…

Claire McPhillimy here, reporting for duty. When it comes to sucking the joy out of Christmas gift shopping, I have prior experience.

During my first Christmas with my fiancé I panicked so much, I spent two days debating whether or not to buy him a pair of trainers, all because I wasn’t sure if he’d like the laces!

But not any more. This year, I’m taking on a challenge with my partner-in-crime Scotland Loves Local, which is all about encouraging people to choose local and support businesses close to home to drive our local economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

I went on a mission to spend a lunch break this Christmas in Perth, exploring the local shops with the aim of finding presents for my parents. Here’s what I learned.

5 things I truly believed were impossible about Christmas shopping

1. Having enough time for Christmas shopping

This year, I challenged myself to go Christmas gift shopping on a normal working day, during my lunch hour (OK, one hour and 30 minutes, but don’t tell my editor).

And it worked! I managed to find a Christmas gift for my mum and one of my sisters. Only having an hour or so to look around is pretty good motivation. How many gifts could you find in one hour? Set yourself a challenge and be amazed by how much you get done.

2. Finding everything I need this Christmas in Perth

I grew up near Perth but admittedly hadn’t been in to the centre for years. I’d definitely recommend giving your local shopping centre another go. You may be pleasantly surprised to see what’s changed – I was, there’s lots going on this Christmas in Perth!

And it’s worth heading off the beaten track, too, to explore side streets you don’t normally visit. One shop owner was telling me how often people say ‘Oh, I didn’t realise you were here’.

Princess Street and George Street proved successful for me! I discovered Tayberry Gallery, Whispers of the Past and Revival – all filled with gorgeous gifts. I found a Christmas present for my mum at Precious Sparkle, which I had to force myself to vacate (I was too tempted to buy everything).

3. Enjoying in-person shopping as much as online shopping

I’ve been guilty of this before, but I’ve discovered that surfing the internet is never going to be as fun and Christmassy as shopping for gifts in person. It’s just not.

The Christmas decorations, lights, festive tunes playing in the stores and general buzz in the air is great motivation and will keep your spirits high, no matter how last-minute you’ve left gift shopping.

Plus, you’ll have the perfect excuse to indulge your sweet tooth. After all, a rest break is essential to keep your spirits and energy up as you shop for gifts in person. Try an independent coffee shop for a hot chocolate or refreshing cup of tea.

If you do choose to shop online, though, I’d urge you to check out what your local businesses are offering via their websites and social media too. So many of them have increased what they offer since the start of the pandemic.

4. Finding thoughtful presents

Everyone says it’s the thought that counts, but really, it’s the effort.

You might not walk 500 miles for someone – and you certainly won’t need to if you shop on your local high street – but buy a gift for them in person and you can proudly declare that you will face a city centre full of Christmas shoppers for them. And that’s basically the same thing.

5. Being able to make a decision about a gift in the moment

Not true! I challenged myself to spend no more than five minutes debating whether to buy something before making a final decision. It’s much more fun and essential if you’re rushing around in a lunch hour.

Plus, in person you can ask for help! The great thing about local, independent shops is the customer service on offer.

And remember, you can always give the gift of choice (and still support your local shops) by giving someone a Scotland Loves Local gift card.

The verdict? A total success. OK, I didn’t find a present for my dad, but that just gives me another excuse to go shopping this Christmas in Perth again soon. Because one thing is for sure, Christmas gift shopping in person is definitely the way to go!

Find out more about the Scotland Loves Local campaign, how it’s working to help local communities in Scotland and how you can show support this Christmas in Perth and throughout Scotland.

The first thing to do? Turn to your local shops and high streets for Christmas gift shopping.