Vernon Kay spills the beans on renewing wedding vows with Tess Daly

Vernon Kay has told how he renewed his wedding vows with wife Tess Daly.

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and have two children together.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star Kay told his campmates that the couple renewed their vows in France around five years ago.

“I booked a weekend in our favourite hotel in the South of France and I spoke to her (Tess’s) stylist at the time and I said I needed four dresses,” Kay said.

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Daly “didn’t know anything…. I gave her a card and it said, congratulations on your second wedding day and I said, ‘We’re going to renew our vows.’

“She said ‘I’ve got nothing to wear’ and I said ‘You say that…pick one!’”

He added: “We went to reception and her mum, my parents, the kids and my brother were waiting and she was like, ‘Oh my god’.

“We had such a lovely day.”

Meanwhile, Shane Richie told how he was recently rejected for an acting job.

He said: “I got turned down this year by Mr Tumble. We’re all out of work, my manager rings up and says, ‘I’ve put you up for this part, they’re making this movie before they go into lockdown and they want you to play a cheeky copper’.”

But they “didn’t even get back to me,” he said.

“I’ve starred with Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet, and I’m thinking yeah I’m ready for Mr Tumble and no!”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV