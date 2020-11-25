Russell Watson receives birthday surprise on I’m A Celebrity

Russell Watson celebrated his 54th birthday with a surprise spa session on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The classical singer, who has survived two brain tumours, admitted it was difficult being away from his family on his birthday.

He told podcast and TV presenter Giovanna Fletcher: “My wife, Louise, she always makes a massive fuss of me on my birthday.

“She understands the significance of how glad I am to still be here.”

Fletcher replied: “I think there’s strength in vulnerability.”

After a week living in the grounds of Gwrych Castle in North Wales, Watson was treated to a spread of food, face mask and hot tub alongside some of his campmates.

West End star Ruthie Henshall won him the treat during the gruesome Mean Massage challenge, in which she endured an insect and snake massage for 12 minutes.

Jessica Plummer, Fletcher and Beverley Callard all also took part and were heard chanting, “Happy place” in a bid to distract themselves from the sensation.

When they returned Fletcher revealed to the camp: “The purpose of it was so we could win a proper luxury spa.

“We had to choose one person each.

“None of us chose ourselves.”

Russell Watson on stage at the Global Awards 2020 (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Surprising their picks with bathrobes sporting their names, Callard announced she had chosen Vernon Kay, who held back tears at the news.

Fletcher chose Paralympian Hollie Arnold and Plummer chose Fletcher, saying how she is supportive and selfless within the group.

As a birthday treat, Henshall chose Watson before the camp joined together for a rendition of Happy Birthday.

The chosen contestants were then treated to a food spread of peppers, carrots, hummus, mango, strawberry, pineapple and grapes.

Watson said: “A birthday treat I wasn’t expecting.”

Wednesday’s episode of the ITV show also saw Shane Richie and Plummer tackle the Sickening Stalls challenge in which they downed 12 stomach-churning drinks.

Plummer drank Eyes’d Coffee, a concoction of blended fish eyes, while Richie faced a Gore Berry Smoothie made of blended sheep’s testicle.

They secured all 12 stars and won the camp a pheasant for dinner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.