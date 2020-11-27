Michael Ball and Alfie Boe score early Christmas chart success

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have kicked off the festive season early by scoring a number one album with Together At Christmas.

Musical theatre star Ball, 58, and world-renowned tenor Boe, 47, fended off competition from K-pop superstars BTS with their ninth album BE.

It is the third time they have topped the charts as a duo, following Together (2016) and Together Again (2017).

The pair said: “We just want to say thank you so much for getting us to number one. We really appreciate it.

“This is all for you – to bring you a bit of cheer this year. We’re sending lots of love, have a very merry Christmas.”

Ball and Boe first met in 2007 while both starring in Edward Knoblock’s play Kismet at the London Coliseum, and first performed together that summer at two BBC Proms concerts.

Together At Christmas earned 33,000 chart sales this week, 96% of which were physical sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Michael Ball, left, and Alfie Boe on stage together (Ian West/PA)

Last week’s number one, AC/DC’s Power Up dropped to number three while Taylor Swift’s Folklore rose from number 37 to four following a vinyl release.

Neil Diamond and the London Symphony Orchestra’s Classic Diamonds, a collection of the singer’s reimagined hits, sat at number five.

On the singles chart, Ariana Grande held on to the number one spot for a fifth consecutive week with Positions.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old was nominated for a best pop duo/group performance Grammy for Rain On Me with Lady Gaga.