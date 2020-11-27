Hot Chocolate frontman Errol Brown honoured with black plaque

Hot Chocolate frontman Errol Brown has been honoured with a black plaque at the site where the band recorded a number of their hits.

The singer, who died in 2015 at the age of 71, made his name with hits including You Sexy Thing and It Started With A Kiss.

The plaque was unveiled outside the RAK Studios in St John’s Wood, north-west London, on Friday.

It was put up by the Nubian Jak Community Trust as part of a project to recognise historically significant black figures.

Brown moved to Britain from Jamaica with his mother at the age of 12 before he relocated to the Bahamas in later life.

The singer scored his first chart success with funk band Hot Chocolate in 1970 with the top 10 track Love Is Life and he went on to have more than 20 top 40 hits.

The band’s song You Sexy Thing made the top 10 three times, while they also landed a number one with So You Win Again.

Hot Chocolate also performed at a pre-wedding party in Buckingham Palace for the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales.

Brown was recognised with an Ivor Novello award in 2004 for his outstanding contribution to British music.

He was also made an MBE in 2003.

Black plaques have also been put up in London to celebrate Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, pianist Winifred Atwell and the businessmen Len Dyke, Dudley Dryden and Tony Wade, who created beauty and hair products aimed at black women.