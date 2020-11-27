Bake Off finalist Dave Friday proposes to girlfriend on Extra Slice

Great British Bake Off finalist Dave Friday has proposed to his girlfriend Stacey Valentine on the programme’s spin-off.

The 30-year-old security guard from Hampshire got down on one knee during Friday’s episode of An Extra Slice on Channel 4.

Friday, who lost to Scottish student Peter Sawkins in Tuesday’s final, was prompted by host Jo Brand, who said: “I think there’s a question you wanted to ask?”

Approaching his partner, with whom he welcomed a baby boy named Ronnie in October, Friday said: “So this has been a very memorable year. Obviously the birth of our baby boy Ronnie, being selected to be on the Bake Off. I wanted to start the next chapter of our lives together.”

He continued: “Stacey Lynne Valentine, I love you from the bottom of my heart and will you marry me?”

Confetti fell from the ceiling and the studio audience cheered as she replied yes.

The couple announced the arrival of their first son together in October this year, two months after filming on the 11th series of Bake Off wrapped.

Friday shared a series of photos on Instagram showing their newborn son, including one of him clutching a tiny whisk and another with their dog Yoki, a shiba inu breed.

Bake Off host Matt Lucas was among those who sent messages, commenting: “Waaaaaaaaah! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!”

Tuesday’s final saw 20-year-old student Sawkins, from Edinburgh, narrowly beat Friday to become champion.

The showstopper round, the final challenge of the 11th series, was watched by the entire crew of the programme, who formed a “bubble” in Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming, after being tested for the virus and self-isolating.

Production of the series initially had to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. However filming of the programme finished around the end of August.