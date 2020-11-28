Kimberly Wyatt remembers journey ‘from C-Section to Pussycat Doll’

Kimberly Wyatt has shared an emotional message with her fans detailing her pride at going “from C-Section to Pussycat Doll” in weeks.

The American singer, 38, welcomed her third child in October last year and the next month reunited with her pop group for a comeback performance on The X Factor: Celebrity.

The band – Wyatt, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta – later released a single, called React, and were due to embark on a tour before Covid-19 halted live performance.

Wyatt posted a series of photos on Instagram from that period showing her postpartum body.

Captioning a photo of her on stage with the Pussycat Dolls, she wrote: “This is the moment we finished our EPIC @pussycatdolls performance on @itv @thexfactor A tidal wave of relief, pride, and astonishment of what I personally had just accomplished.

“From C-Section to Pussycat Doll and the fact that WE did it! I love my girls and I was so grateful we made this happen together! I Love you guys!!!!!”

Sharing a photo of her stomach the night before their performance, she added: “I was reaching deep into my soul to be brave enough to take the stage. I felt vulnerable!!! I felt weaker then I wanted to.

The Pussycat Dolls (Global Radio/PA)

“My boobs were full of milk, my tummy…well, basically my whole body still swollen, my organs still settling, my incision still healing and sensitive.

“But I was finding it in me to embrace who I was in that moment, finding love for this body and celebrating what a female body is capable of!!!”

Wyatt married model Max Rogers in 2014 and they share three children: Willow, five, Maple, three, and Senna, one.

A final image posted on her account pictured her husband holding Senna, describing him as “an absolute rock and hero in our lives backstage, in rehearsal, and at home whilst I did what felt destined to be”.

The Pussycat Dolls UK and Ireland tour dates have been rescheduled for May and June 2021.