This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s Friday show exit confirmed

This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be exiting the Friday show, ITV have confirmed – with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond taking their place.

Married couple Holmes and Langsford will continue to host the daytime show “during key holidays”.

But on Fridays, when Holmes and Langsford would have been on the sofa, O’Leary and Hammond will front the programme.

Holmes and Langsford have been a regular fixture on This Morning for 14 years.

We are pleased to announce that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are set to join the This Morning family as regular hosts. The duo will share hosting duties with Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Eamonn Holmes OBE and Ruth Langsford from January 2021. https://t.co/KiXYmkTvjQ — This Morning (@thismorning) November 30, 2020

They will front the show on Fridays, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosting for the rest of the week.

Langsford shared a message on Instagram wishing the new presenters good luck.

“It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January,” she said. “We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two !

“It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

ITV daytime managing director Emma Gormley said: “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.

“Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn and Ruth.”

Hammond, who rose to fame on Big Brother before finding success as a reporter and presenter on This Morning, said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are the main hosts of This Morning (Ian West/PA)

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.

“I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

O’Leary added: “I’m deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year.

“We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.

“Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we’ve all had.

“So I’m delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hammond and O’Leary will host This Morning on Fridays from January 8 next year.