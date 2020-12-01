Another two stars leave the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle

Soap star Jessica Plummer and classical singer Russell Watson have become the latest stars booted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

They were eliminated during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV show, following Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire, who were eliminated on Monday.

West End star Ruthie Henshall and Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold had previously been voted off this year’s series.

After Watson was voted off, a tweet on his official Twitter account said: “Huge thanks to everyone that voted for Russell and all your messages of love and support.

“We can’t wait to see him! All the family are sooooo proud!”

Earlier in the episode, Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay took part in the Cart-astrophy trial, which involved transporting “castle nasties” to collection boxes.

One celebrity had to wear a special helmet to catch the offal and fish guts, while the other had to throw it over. Kay wore the helmet.

Author Fletcher admitted she was glad at being given the easier job, as Kay retched while pouring the stinking fish guts into the containers.

The pair scored all eight stars. After the trial, Dec quipped: “Well, that took guts.”

Kay said: “There’s only one way to describe it and that’s disgusting. It’s a smell that I’ve never experienced and I don’t want to ever do that again. That was horrible”

Back at camp, the celebrities were delighted when told they would be eating “pub grub” and took their seats inside The Castle Inn.

The jubilant stars took part in karaoke, with soap star Shane Richie performing The Jam’s A Town Called Malice, DJ Jordan North singing I will Survive by Gloria Gaynor and Sir Mo Farah delivering a rendition of Spandau Ballet’s Gold.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity is taking place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to the pandemic.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.