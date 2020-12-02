Michael Ball and Alfie Boe head to in-store album signing

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have signed copies of their chart-topping Christmas album at HMV on the day that non-essential shops were allowed to reopen in England.

The pair, whose new release Together At Christmas topped last week’s Official Charts Company album chart, appeared at a store in the Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd’s Bush, London, on Wednesday.

Retailers are now able to welcome back shoppers after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe at HMV in the Westfield shopping centre (Jules Annan/PA)

Ball and Boe said in a statement: “We were delighted to be able to come down to HMV for the reopening of the store.

“It’s so important to keep these music retailers going whilst of course keeping everyone safe.

“We are over the moon achieving a number one and it’s always extra special when you see people coming into the store to buy it.”

The pair posed for photographs in the shop as they signed their albums and DVDs.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe signing copies of their new album (Jules Annan/PA)

Together At Christmas is the third album that musical theatre star Ball, 58, and tenor Boe, 47, have topped the charts with.

The pair met in 2007 while both starring in Edward Knoblock’s play Kismet at the London Coliseum, and first performed together that summer at two BBC Proms concerts.