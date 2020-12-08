Tom Fletcher shows off new tattoo

McFly star Tom Fletcher has shown off his new inking – a dinosaur to “give him the strength” of one.

The musician, 35, went to have the tattoo done on what he said was his first day “to himself” since his wife, Giovanna, entered the castle in Wales for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” over a month ago.

Tom and wife Giovanna who recently won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (PA)

She was crowned the winner of the ITV series on Sunday night after landing in the top three alongside BBC radio DJ Jordan North and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Showing off the tattoo, Fletcher wrote: “Rawr! Today was the first day I’ve had to myself since @mrsgifletcher went to Wales over a month ago so I visited the incredibly talented and lovely @nouvellerita for a little me time.

“I’ve wanted a dinosaur for a while so with “tri” obviously meaning three and us having three kids, a triceratops with its three horns felt right (plus Gi’s @imacelebrity number was 03 too!🤯).

“So, here she is, ready to give me the strength of a dinosaur…or maybe just look super awesome. Thanks @nouvellerita for doing this incredible work of art while a caught up on some sleep! “.

The McFly vocalist and guitarist has also published a string of successful children’s books featuring dinosaurs including 2012’s The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas! and his solo novel in 2016, The Christmasaurus.

He and podcast host Giovanna have three sons Buzz, Buddy and Max.

She is best known for her parenting content, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, which is a hit non-fiction book and podcast, in which she interviews famous mothers, with her previous guests including high-profile names like the Duchess of Cambridge.

She has also written novels Billy And Me, You’re The One That I Want, Dream A Little Dream and Always With Love.

Her brother is The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone.