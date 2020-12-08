Ellie Goulding on Crisis work: ‘I can’t imagine a Christmas without being there’

Ellie Goulding has said she is “grateful” to be in a position where she can use her platform to spread awareness about homelessness.

The singer has been made an ambassador for Crisis and also stars in a Christmas campaign video, alongside TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, actress Imelda Staunton and actors Jim Carter and Jonathan Pryce.

Goulding has supported the homelessness charity for a number of years and has volunteered at Crisis Christmas centres since 2015.

She told the PA news agency: “I’ve been conscious of homelessness since I was really young. I remember asking either one of my parents why that person was on the street and why they didn’t have a house like most people did.

“So it was something that clearly affected me and I remember saying to myself if I was ever in a position where I could help people then I would.”

She has volunteered for the charity over the festive period through the years, including serving drinks last year at a temporary homeless shelter set up by the charity in London.

Goulding, 33, said of being an ambassador: “I’ve been working with Crisis now sort of unofficially for six or seven years. I’ve spent every Christmas with them and they just do such an amazing job.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how great their volunteers are, how good the staff are with one-on-one advice and support, and just a friendly face and I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of that.

“And it’s been really rewarding but I feel grateful that I’ve been in a position to be able to use my platform to spread that awareness.”

The Brit Award winner will be volunteering again this year over the festive period.

She said: “I really can’t imagine having a Christmas without being there. I don’t know what my husband is doing, I don’t know what my family are up to, but as long as I’m there or present at least on Christmas Eve, that’s just what I like to do.”

Crisis has booked hotels in the capital for a two-week period to provide shelter for homeless people over the festive period.

Chief executive Jon Sparkes said: “We’re delighted to announce that Ellie has become an ambassador, and that she’ll be working with us and our brilliant celebrity supporters this Christmas, helping us to raise awareness of Crisis’ work at Christmas and all year round so that we can continue to be there for people experiencing homelessness.

“No-one should have to spend Christmas homeless and alone.

“We’ll be doing all we can to make sure no-one is alone across Great Britain, from providing accommodation to delivering food to those who need it.

“Please support Crisis this year and donate what you can.”