Robbie Williams: The pandemic has been beautiful for spending time with family

Robbie Williams has said the coronavirus pandemic has been “beautiful” for allowing him to spend time with his children.

The father of four told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show that his children have been able to “get all of me, all the time”.

“This is the first time I’ve been out the house for eight or nine months,” he told the programme.

“Covid has been awful, but for being a dad and having structure and being with them every day, it’s been beautiful.”

(Ian West/PA)

Asked what keeps him motivated, Williams said: “I’ve got this light that’s constantly shining – it can turn to darkness, booze and drugs and all that business.

“If I have a purpose and shine it in the right place I get stimulated and my life feels great.”

The singer also revealed he has a “phone phobia”.

“I’m just not good on the phone, I don’t like it,” he said. In terms of conversation I need to see someone.

“I know now we’ve got FaceTime and Skype which is why I have a phone.

“It’s got to be FaceTime. If I can’t see your face I don’t know what to say or how to say it.”

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams (Ian West/PA)

He also revealed that his wife Ayda Field came up with the title for his festive single Can’t Stop Christmas.

Williams said she told him not to be “lazy” before he wrote the song.

“She said, ‘There’s never been a more weird time on the planet, why don’t you write a song about what’s going on?’” he added.

“She said, ‘Call it, Can’t Stop Christmas’. So off I trotted in August and got into a Christmas state of mind.

“You just believe it and you become it. You can access Christmas at any time. I genuinely love Christmas. I did when I was a kid.”

The Jonathan Ross show airs on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.